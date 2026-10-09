Thai man and Taiwanese wife killed in house fire in Taiwan

A Thai man and his Taiwanese wife were reportedly found dead after a house fire in Taichung, Taiwan, on October 7. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to Taiwanese media reports, the fire broke out at around 3am local time at a two-storey house on Tucheng Road in Waipu district, Taichung.

Firefighters responded to the incident and found that the blaze had spread to a nearby forested area. They eventually brought the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to other homes and nearby buildings. Two bodies were found at the scene.

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The victims were reported to be a 51 year old Thai man and his 47 year old Taiwanese wife. The couple had reportedly been married and lived together for more than 20 years. The woman was listed as the owner of the house, and the couple had no children together.

Local media reported that both worked at a bicycle parts manufacturer. Neighbours described them as friendly people who lived a simple life and maintained good relationships with those around them.

Neighbours said they noticed the smell of smoke at around 3am and went outside to investigate, only to find that the fire had quickly engulfed the house.

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Taiwanese officials reportedly said the victims’ bodies had been badly burned, making identification difficult. Police planned to conduct DNA tests to formally confirm their identities before informing their families.

The cause of the fire has not been established. Police have not publicly disclosed a suspected cause, and the investigation remains ongoing.

A separate fatal house fire was reported in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on August 17. That incident involved a luxury house where a Thai couple and more than 30 pet cats died.

Police reportedly found petrol at the property, prompting speculation about a possible suicide. However, the final findings of that investigation have not been publicly disclosed in the supplied report.

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