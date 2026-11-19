A group of talented Thai students from Horwang School in Bangkok brought traditional Thai music and Khon dance to France earlier this month, sharing Thailand’s cultural heritage with audiences in Paris and Versailles.

The students, members of Yellow Brown Band from the school’s special music programme, performed at a Thai Loy Krathong festival on November 8 at the Paris branch of Wat Phra Chetuphon, also known as Wat Pho.

Their performance was warmly received by Thai and international visitors attending the celebration, which brought a taste of Thailand’s traditional festivities to France.

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The young performers also had the opportunity to showcase Thai music and Khon, a traditional masked dance-drama, on Rue Baillet-Reviron in Versailles, outside Kinaree Thai Massage et Spa.

Their journey was highlighted in a Facebook post on November 14 by Ajarn Trynh Phoraksa, a criminologist and lecturer at Mahidol University’s Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities.

Trynh praised the students for bringing Thai music and performing arts to an international audience, while highlighting the importance of giving young people opportunities to demonstrate their talents.

He expressed his support for promoting talented Thai youth and helping their achievements gain wider recognition.

He also thanked the teachers, parents and others who supported the students’ cultural performances, encouraging the public to recognise and celebrate the abilities of young Thais.

In a similar display of Thai culture abroad, Bangkok Airways crew were filmed at Horse Guards Parade in London in September, wearing contemporary Thai-inspired blue outfits in the airline’s signature colours.

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