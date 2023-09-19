Pedestrian’s pavement protest takes a toll on illegally parked car, driver pays the price

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A major lesson was learnt when a car illegally parked on the pavement faced the wrath of a disgruntled pedestrian. In an unexpected move, the man chose to walk over the vehicle, damaging it and subsequently reporting the driver for causing him injury. The occurrence resulted in both parties filing complaints and the car owner facing a fine for his illegal parking.

A 26 year old Taiwanese man by the name of Zai Shiu parked his black Mazda car on the pavement along Yanji Street in Ta’an district, Taipei, on Wednesday, September 13. He ignored traffic signs and showed little regard for pedestrians who were inconvenienced by his parking.

In the meantime, a 35 year old man named Zai Ho happened to be passing by. Angered by the sight of the unlawfully parked car blocking his way, he confronted the driver.

After a heated exchange, Zai Ho decided to walk over to the car by stepping on its front bonnet, walking over the roof, and descending from the rear bonnet.

This unforeseen action resulted in significant damage to the car’s windshield and front windscreen. Infuriated by the damage to his property, Zai Shiu immediately reported the incident to the police. However, Zhai Ho also refused to back down and reported that his right foot was injured when he descended from the car, blaming Zhai Shiu’s reckless parking.

When the police arrived at the scene, Zai Shiu was charged with a traffic violation as he was reported for temporarily parking on a marked pavement, a violation that carries a fine of 600 yuan (3,000 baht). Both parties’ complaints were also taken into account for further investigation.

The Ta’an Police Station stated that the service centre received a report of a traffic dispute on Yanji Street, and patrol officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

According to the interrogation, Zai Shiu was parking on the marked pavement while waiting for his 31 year old girlfriend to buy food. On the other hand, Zai Ho claimed that the illegal parking forced him to step over the car by climbing onto the front bonnet. Both parties decided to sue each other in the end.

The police urged the public to report violations by calling 110 and encouraged them to communicate reasonably in case of disputes, advising against using violence to solve problems.

