An African elephant at Longzhimeng Animal World in China has become a social media favourite in Thailand after videos showed him lying down, sitting and playing with his Thai mahout.

The elephant, named Somkid, surprised online viewers with his playful behaviour and close interactions with the Thai mahout, Ton. African elephants have a reputation for being larger, less tractable and harder to keep than Asian ones, but it is different for Somkid.

Ton shares videos of the animals through his TikTok account, สมคิดช้างแอฟริกาแสนซน, which translates to “Somkid, the playful African elephant”. The account has attracted nearly 195,000 followers.

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Several videos featuring Somkid gained attention online. He can be seen lying down, sitting, dancing and playing with Ton in ways that remind Thai audiences of the interactions they often see between mahouts and Asian elephants.

Ton’s videos feature more than just elephants. Other animals at the zoo can also be seen responding to his calls and following his instructions, prompting further discussion about his animal-handling skills.

Many viewers have praised Ton’s apparent ability to interact with Somkid and the other animals at the zoo. Some also joked that Thai people who work with animals seem to have a special talent for making them respond to commands and become comfortable around humans.

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Neither Ton nor the zoo has publicly shared details about how he came to work in China or how long he has cared for Somkid.

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Some Thai social media users compared the bond between Ton and Somkid with the relationship between Khao Kheow Open Zoo keeper Auttapon “Benz” Nundee and Moo Deng, the famous pygmy hippopotamus in Chon Buri.

Benz cared for Moo Deng from birth and regularly shared videos of the young hippo online. Her playful personality attracted international attention and helped make her one of Thailand’s best-known zoo animals.

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