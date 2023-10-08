Thai family identifies son among captives in Hamas-Israel conflict

Picture courtesy of Pattanapong Sripiachai Facebook

A couple from Pla Pak district, in the northeastern border province of Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, have positively identified their son as one of the workers reportedly captured by Hamas militants during a large-scale assault on Israel. The news of the abduction, which occurred yesterday, spread rapidly through social media, featuring a distressing image of six captive men with their hands bound behind their backs.

Forty seven year old Thawatchai and 47 seven year old Thongkhoon Onkeaw, recognised their 26 year old son, Natthaporn Onkeaw, also known as Tui, among the captive workers in the picture. The captives were said to comprise Thai and Filipino workers from a site located on the Israeli border.

The Onkeaw family resides in Ban Nong Saeng, a village within the Na Ma Khua area of Pla Pak district. It was reported that Natthaporn had travelled to Israel in October 2021 to work in a kibbutz, having secured a work contract through Thailand’s Department of Employment, under the Labour Ministry. The total cost of travel and administrative expenses amounted to approximately 60,000 baht (US$ 1,624). As part of the five-year contract, Natthaporn was promised a monthly salary of roughly 50,000 baht (US$ 1,353), reported Bangkok Post.

Thongkhoon disclosed that the family maintained daily contact with Natthaporn via Facebook after his work hours. However, after news of the Hamas attack emerged yesterday, attempts to contact him proved unsuccessful. The family was also unable to establish communication with his Thai co-workers at the kibbutz.

Upon seeing the shared picture, the family was convinced that one of the captured men was Natthaporn. Thongkhoon revealed that their family consists of their son Natthaporn and a 12 year old daughter. Natthaporn has been the primary income provider for the family, taking over from his father who had previously worked in Israel for several years.

