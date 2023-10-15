Thai embassy issues urgent advisory after knife attack in France

Picture courtesy of AP

A knife attack at a public school in Arras, northern France, led the Thai embassy in Paris to issue an urgent advisory for Thai nationals in the country. The embassy urged individuals to avoid crowded areas and key tourist sites, following the elevation of the national threat alert to its peak by the French government.

The advisory, published on the embassy’s website, came in response to the brutal assault on Friday, suspected to be the work of a former student alleged of Islamic radicalisation. The incident resulted in the tragic death of a teacher and left several others injured.

Yesterday, the French government, reacting to potential bombing threats, initiated an emergency evacuation from major tourist sites, including the esteemed Louvre Museum and the historic Palace of Versailles.

The Thai embassy directed Thai individuals in France to exercise caution, advising them to verify travel routes and the operational hours of vital locations amidst the heightened security. It also stressed the importance of closely observing the situation and adhering strictly to instructions from French authorities, reported Bangkok Post.

For emergency situations, the embassy provided two contact numbers: +33 6 03 59 97 05 and +33 6 46 71 96 94. These steps, taken by the Thai embassy, underscore the importance of prioritising the safety of Thai nationals amidst the prevailing uncertainty and heightened security in France.

In June, chaos continues to grip France as violent riots erupt across the nation’s major cities, fuelled by outrage over the fatal police shooting of a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a routine traffic stop. The nation faces a wave of unrest, with arrests surging and curfews imposed in response to intelligence warnings of widespread urban violence.

Over 400 people have been arrested as the riots intensify, making it evident that the situation has escalated significantly.

