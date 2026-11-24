A Thai-born mother of two died in a stabbing at her home, south of Brisbane, on Saturday night, November 21, and police in Queensland have charged her husband with her murder. He appeared in court yesterday, was remanded in custody and is due back in court in February.

Police were called to the house in Slacks Creek, a suburb of Logan, at about 11.30pm local time and found the 28 year old woman with a single stab wound to the chest. First responders performed CPR and first aid, but she died at the scene.

Police allege the 34 year old husband phoned a relative and said he had stabbed his wife, and the relative then called police. Officers found the man waiting at the property and arrested him.

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Australian media have named the woman as Christine Moe and the accused as So Reh. Her social media indicated she was from Thailand, and the couple had two young children, who were reportedly in the home at the time.

Police charged Reh with domestic violence murder, and Beenleigh Magistrates Court briefly heard the case yesterday before remanding him in custody. The charge has not been tested in court, and he has not entered a plea.

Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Ahearn said the couple’s relationship history would be a “critical part” of the investigation. He said the inquiry was still at an early stage, and police are looking into whether there was a history of domestic violence. Support services have been arranged for the family, including the children.

Shaun Tuteru, a neighbour, described the household to the ABC as “very quiet” and “private”, saying he rarely heard the adults and mostly heard the children.

Australian media also reported that Moe had been livestreaming on Facebook to talk with relatives a few hours before her death.

Bwe Poe Mu Say, her older sister, told the ABC that the family wanted to see the case brought to court.

In a social media post, she wrote that Moe had moved to Australia to provide for her children’s future. Queensland Police Minister Dan Purdie called the death a “horrific incident” and said the state government was committed to tackling domestic and family violence.

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