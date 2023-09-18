Tesla turmoil: Chinese owner’s Model Y faces four-month meltdown

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A Tesla Model Y owned by a Chinese woman faced multiple mishaps within just four months of purchase, culminating in a wall collapse that completely wrecked the car. The unfortunate series of events began shortly after the car was bought on May 7, as reported by Mirror Media.

In a string of unfortunate events, Xiaowei Xi’s newly acquired Tesla car first suffered a punctured tyre due to a rogue nail. After a swift repair, she was dismayed to find scratches on the car’s left side, doors, and rear fender. Suspecting a child’s handiwork, she took the car back to the garage for another round of repairs.

Not content with merely fixing the damage, Xiaowei decided to seize the opportunity for a fresh start. She opted for a complete colour change, transforming her Tesla car from its original black to a striking shade of pink. This bold move served as a defiant response to her initial setbacks, turning her car into a true reflection of her own style and resilience.

However, the pink car could not escape its run of bad luck. It encountered more severe accidents, including falling concrete on the highway, being hit by other cars in the parking lot, and being struck by a bus, necessitating two visits to the service centre.

The most terrifying incident involved a dust storm named Salla, which caused tiles to hit and break the rear windshield. After repairing the damage, Xiaowei faced another dust storm. She then decided to park her car indefinitely for safety reasons.

However, the car’s ordeal was far from over. On September 8, Xiaowei received a warning on her mobile phone that the car doors had been unlocked and the rear skirt opened. She rushed to the parking spot to find her pink car crushed under a collapsed wall. The car was completely wrecked.

Follow us on :













In a heartfelt lament over her car’s fate, Xiaowei said, From May 7 to September 7, the short life of my beloved car has come to an end, Sanook reported.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.