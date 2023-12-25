Taiwanese YouTuber sparks debate with controversial naked sushi party
The wealthy Taiwanese YouTuber, Chao Ge, sparked internet buzz after posting pictures of a birthday party he had arranged for a friend. The standout feature of the celebration was the naked sushi, where various Japanese dishes were served on the body of a naked woman, used as an alternative to a dining plate.
Chao Ge is widely recognised as the wealthiest YouTuber in Taiwan. He recently shared pictures from a birthday party he had arranged for an acquaintance, causing a stir amongst netizens, reported Sanook. The photographs revealed the central attraction of the event was naked sushi. This involved serving a variety of Japanese dishes such as raw fish, sushi, and assorted seafood rice on the body of a naked woman, who lay across the table as if her body were a serving dish.
Asserting that the birthday party was purely artistic and not connected to any indecent or explicit nudity, Chao Ge sparked a variety of reactions. Once the images were posted, numerous netizens flooded the comment section with mixed responses. Some comments included, “It’s absolutely amazing”, “Help me out, try placing it underarm”, “Does this woman have to lie until you finish eating?”, “Does it smell of sweat?” and “Only real men will understand. It’s totally cool.”
The concept of naked sushi is also known as Nyotaimori in Japan, involves presenting sushi or sashimi on a naked woman’s body. This practice, though not mainstream, has been controversial due to concerns over objectification and hygiene. However, it has been used in various forms of entertainment and events, particularly in the adult entertainment industry. Chao Ge opted to incorporate naked sushi in the birthday celebration, defending it as an art form rather than explicit content. Despite controversies surrounding objectification and hygiene concerns, he emphasized the artistic intention behind the inclusion.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.