Taiwanese YouTuber discovers giant 1kg rice ball for 150 baht in Tokyo

Photo courtesy of @janie153cm (Instagram)

A renowned Taiwanese YouTuber, known as Nienie or Janie, recently visited the Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan. During her visit, she stumbled upon a unique food item at a boxed lunch store – an unusually large rice ball. Weighing one kilogram and filled with four different ingredients, this giant rice ball was priced at a mere 650 yen (approximately 150 baht/US$4.4).

Janie, known for her F-cup figure, was intrigued by this strange food item and couldn’t resist buying it to taste and review for her fans. She managed to hold the giant rice ball in one hand while using the other to film herself eating it with delight.

She also recommended her fans to try this giant rice ball when visiting Japan, praising the good quality of the rice, the variety of fillings, and the sauce. She claimed it was far more delicious than those sold in supermarkets and extremely filling.

However, the focus quickly shifted from the giant rice ball in her hand when netizens saw her review clip. As reported by Sanook, many were amazed at the size of the rice ball, but some were distracted by something else. Comments flooded in like, “This is the first time I’ve ever seen such a big rice ball,” “I see three rice balls,” “Did she really eat all of it?” “I feel like I could eat it for several days,” and “Dear viewers, three rice balls!”

The giant rice ball, the size of which was a surprise to many, took the internet by storm and became the centre of many conversations.

In related news, a Hong Kong policewoman gains global attention for her striking beauty and on-duty commitment. A 17-second video on Xiaohongshu, China’s Instagram-like platform, showcases her fair complexion and professionalism. The clip went viral, drawing admiration and comments on her slightly disheveled hair, adding a playful touch to her newfound internet fame.

Follow us on :











