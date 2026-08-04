Taiwan arrests 20 illegal Thai workers, two suspected brokers

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 4, 2026, 1:03 PM
1 minute read
Taiwan arrests 20 illegal Thai workers, two suspected brokers | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from RTI

Taiwanese immigration officers have arrested 20 illegal Thai workers and two Thai women accused of operating an illegal recruitment network in Tainan, according to a report from Radio Taiwan International (RTI) on July 31.

The investigation began after officials received a tip-off in May about a group of illegal migrant workers. Immigration officers, working with other agencies, raided a property in Xuejia District.

Several people attempted to escape by smashing windows during the raid, but everyone found at the property was arrested for questioning.

Investigators discovered 20 Thai nationals who had overstayed their visas. Officers believe a Taiwanese man surnamed Guo hired the Thai workers for temporary contract jobs paying 1,000 New Taiwan dollars a day (around 1,032 baht).

Guo is also accused of transporting the workers to job sites and providing them with accommodation.

Twenty illegal Thai workers and two suspected Thai brokers were arrested in Taiwan following an investigation into an alleged labour network.
Photo via RTI

The investigation was later expanded in coordination with prosecutors, leading officers to two Thai women accused of acting as illegal labour brokers. According to investigators, the pair recruited Thai workers through a job group and charged brokerage fees ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 New Taiwan dollars per person.

Both women were arrested and face charges under Taiwan’s Employment Services Act. Guo is also facing legal action from the Tainan Labour Affairs Bureau for allegedly employing illegal workers.

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The Tainan City Immigration Office reminded foreign workers that they must only work in jobs permitted under their employment contracts. Working outside authorised employment leaves workers without legal protection and increases the risk of exploitation by illegal employers or labour brokers.

Taiwanese officials said they will continue cracking down on illegal recruitment networks to disrupt unlawful operations and protect the rights of legally employed migrant workers.

In similar news, Thailand’s Department of Employment intervened to aid workers who were defrauded while attempting to secure employment in Australia. The department identified the culprit and highlighted five legal methods for Thai workers seeking overseas employment.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 4, 2026, 1:03 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.