Vigilante justice in Haiti: More than a dozen alleged gang members stoned, burned alive by angry mob

More than a dozen alleged gang members were brutally stoned and burned alive by residents in Port-au-Prince, Haiti yesterday. This horrifying act comes as the United Nations warns that the levels of insecurity currently plaguing the country’s capital are comparable to those in nations experiencing war.

In an incident that has incensed many and underlined the desperate situation in Haiti, the police released a statement confirming they had searched a minibus in which armed individuals were travelling. Weapons and other equipment were confiscated, but the passengers were subsequently lynched by a crowd of residents. The force did not disclose the precise number of victims, nor did they clarify how they lost control of the suspects.

The grisly attacks began during the early hours of the morning when gang members invaded various residential regions of Port-au-Prince. Homes were looted, and residents were assaulted, as witness accounts reveal a night of terror for those living in the area. One Turgeau resident recalled the unmistakable sound of gunfire from various weapons which awoke him at 3am.

Another local expressed their determination not to be intimidated by the gangs, stating that the community would defend itself with their weapons and machetes. Several families were forced to flee their homes to escape the escalating violence, making their way on foot while clutching their personal belongings.

Further distressing images and videos from Haiti circulated the Internet, showing at least three more suspected gang members who were killed and set on fire near midday the same day.

The series of brutal slayings coincides with a newly released United Nations report, which highlights the exponential increase in homicides and kidnappings in Haiti. The document, authored by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, explains that armed gangs have expanded their territorial control throughout Haiti’s capital city and its metropolitan areas, even infiltrating neighbourhoods that had previously avoided such violence.

As the report ominously states, the escalating insecurity bears worrying similarities to the situations faced by countries embroiled in armed conflict. Over the past several months, murders in Haiti have risen by 21%, with 815 reported between January 1 and March 31 this year, compared to the 673 logged in the last quarter of 2022. Reported kidnappings have also soared by a staggering 63%, with 637 instances during the same period. The report stated…

“The people of Haiti continue to suffer one of the worst human rights crises in decades and a major humanitarian emergency. Gang clashes and confrontations with the police are becoming increasingly frequent and violent, causing significant civilian casualties. The human rights situation within gang-controlled areas is described as appallingly poor, with conditions in newly targeted regions deteriorating alarmingly.”

The UN has expressed particular concern for those living in Cite Soleil, a waterfront district in the capital, where snipers perched on rooftops have targeted innocent passers-by. The local population feels under siege, too frightened to leave their homes due to the mounting armed violence and terror imposed by the gangs.

Between April 14 and 19, nearly 70 people were killed in battles between rival gangs, amongst whom were 18 women and at least two children, according to a statement from the UN humanitarian coordinator for Haiti.

UN Secretary-General Guterres reiterated his call for the deployment of an international specialised armed force to combat the spiralling violence in Haiti. Previously, Guterres had forwarded Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s plea for help in October, asking the Security Council to send assistance to support local police in restoring order. While some nations have expressed their willingness to participate, there has been no clear leader stepping forward to oversee the effort yet.