South Korean restaurant owner to face jail for using ants from Thailand and US in food

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 23, 2026, 4:37 PM
1 minute read
South Korean restaurant owner to face jail for using ants from Thailand and US in food | Thaiger
Photo via Telegraph

The owner of a Michelin two-star restaurant in Seoul, South Korea, is facing prosecution for serving desserts decorated with ants imported from Thailand and the US.

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, officials became aware of the dishes after seeing photographs of ant-topped desserts posted on social media. Investigators later identified the restaurant, although its name and exact location have not been disclosed.

South Korean food regulations currently permit only 10 insect species for use in food sold commercially, including grasshoppers and crickets.

Before an insect can be approved for consumption, it must undergo assessments covering food safety, toxicity, nutritional value and hygiene standards for farming and processing.

Ants imported from Thailand gets Michelin restaurant in South Korea in trouble
Photo via Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea

Prosecutors allege the restaurant owner imported ant products from Thailand and the US from 2021 onwards and used them as garnishes on sorbet and other desserts for nearly four years.

According to the prosecution, the restaurant served more than 12,200 portions of ant-topped sorbet during that period, generating about 120 million won (approximately 2.73 million baht) in revenue. Investigators also allege about 49,000 ants were used in the dishes.

Government officials further claimed the ants contained heavy metal levels 55 times higher than those found in insect species approved for consumption, raising food safety concerns.

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The defendant reportedly admitted most of the allegations but disputed the prosecution’s estimate of how many ants had been used.

Ants in food
Photo via Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea

According to prosecutors, the defendant argued that only a small quantity of ants was added to dishes served as part of a 15-course tasting menu.

The defendant also said customers were given the option to decline the ingredient and claimed that only about 60% chose to try dishes containing ants. On that basis, the defendant argued that the total number of ants used was significantly lower than reported by prosecutors.

The defendant further noted that restaurants in countries including Denmark, the United States and Australia also use ants as culinary ingredients.

Prosecutors have asked the court to sentence the defendant to one year in prison and impose a fine of 20 million won (about 460,000 baht) for the offences.

According to the BBC, the court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on September 2.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 23, 2026, 4:37 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.