Six dead after lift plummets 40 floors at construction site in India (video)

A tragic accident occurred in Thane, India, where a high-rise construction site’s lift fell 40 floors, resulting in at least six fatalities. Five of the deceased died instantly and one later in the hospital. Additionally, three more sustained injuries.

The incident transpired around 6pm local time on Sunday, September 10. The Thane Fire Brigade was promptly alerted and successfully rescued the construction workers involved in the lift crash. Preliminary investigations suggest that a cable snapping may have led to the catastrophic fall.

A neighbouring resident revealed that he was at building seven when he heard a loud crash, much like a low-intensity explosion, and later discovered the fatal elevator accident.”

The lift, according to a statement from Dhruva Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd, was consistently monitored and serviced under an annual maintenance contract. The last inspection took place on August 23, with the report indicating the lift was in good condition.

Yet, a former Thane Municipal Corporation official countered this claim, suggesting the lift had been repaired only two days prior and was issued a fraudulent fitness certificate.

The authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the accident, examining if negligence was involved. The construction firm’s spokesperson disputed the claims, stating the lift plunged from the 13th floor, reported Khaosod Online.



