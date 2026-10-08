Singaporean pilot among 13 detained over half-tonne drug haul

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 8, 2026, 4:54 PM
2 minutes read
Singaporean pilot among 13 detained over half-tonne drug haul
Photo via News1Live

A Singaporean pilot was among 13 people detained in Laos after police uncovered 521 kilogrammes of suspected crystal methamphetamine in luggage intended for a private jet travelling to the Philippines.

The major drug seizure took place at Luang Prabang International Airport on October 1, involving a Learjet that had arrived from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, Malaysia.

Among those detained were the Singaporean pilot, a co-pilot and a Filipino passenger. Ten Lao nationals, including airport ground-handling and X-ray screening personnel, were also taken into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Malaysian police, the private aircraft departed Subang without carrying any cargo and was believed to be collecting a drug shipment in Laos for transport to Manila.

Hussein Omar Khan, director of Malaysia’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID), said investigators believed the drugs were intended for the Philippine market rather than Malaysia.

The investigation began after Lao provincial police received intelligence on September 21 about a suspected international trafficking network planning to transport narcotics using private aircraft.

Singaporean pilot among 13 detained over half-tonne drug haul | News by Thaiger
Photo via News1Live

Officers subsequently monitored the Learjet’s arrival at Luang Prabang International Airport on October 1.
About two hours after the aircraft arrived, two vehicles entered the airport area carrying 23 suitcases. Airport workers then transferred the luggage onto trolleys for the intended flight.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

During an inspection, police discovered 500 packages of suspected crystal methamphetamine weighing 521 kilogrammes. The drugs were concealed inside 21 of the 23 suitcases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police detained 13 people in connection with the suspected smuggling operation, including the aircraft’s crew and passengers.

Malaysian police subsequently launched a separate investigation to determine whether the trafficking network had connections to individuals operating in Malaysia.

Singaporean pilot among 13 detained over half-tonne drug haul | News by Thaiger
Photo via News1Live

The investigation expanded on October 7 when Malaysian enforcement officers raided an aircraft hangar at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

Four additional people were detained while preparing for a flight and handed over to narcotics investigators.
According to Free Malaysia Today, a pilot was among those detained, alongside a co-pilot and two female crew members. The outlet reported that the pilot owned a company operating aircraft linked to the Laos investigation, citing unnamed sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaysian officials confirmed the four detentions but did not publicly identify those involved.

However, Singapore-based charter operator CGT Asia Limited has disputed reports that the drugs were loaded onto its aircraft.

In a statement issued on October 7, the company’s chief executive said the Filipino passenger had informed the crew that he intended to collect luggage containing vape products during the stop in Laos before continuing to Manila.

The crew were reportedly unaware that the passenger intended to collect approximately 23 pieces of luggage.
The executive said the crew raised safety concerns about the unusually large quantity of baggage, including the aircraft’s weight capacity and the potential presence of dangerous goods.

According to the company, the luggage was refused and never loaded onto the Learjet. The crew also denied knowing that the baggage allegedly contained illicit drugs before Lao police intervened.

Police in Laos and Malaysia are continuing to investigate the suspected trafficking operation. No charges or findings of guilt against the detained pilots have been confirmed in the available reports.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 8, 2026, 4:54 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Chinese ex-bank manager held in Pattaya after 7 years of overstaying Pattaya News

Chinese ex-bank manager held in Pattaya after 7 years of overstaying

29 minutes ago
Bangkok readies flood defences for IMF-World Bank meetings Bangkok News

Bangkok readies flood defences for IMF-World Bank meetings

36 minutes ago
Warsaw-Bangkok direct flights launched as Thailand seeks more Polish tourists Aviation News

Warsaw-Bangkok direct flights launched as Thailand seeks more Polish tourists

1 hour ago
400 African elephant ivory pieces seized in Chon Buri Crime News

400 African elephant ivory pieces seized in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Ban Sang district chief moved after Anutin calls his flood work shameful Politics News

Ban Sang district chief moved after Anutin calls his flood work shameful

2 hours ago
Cambodian gang member caught hiding in Pathum Thani Crime News

Cambodian gang member caught hiding in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen man held for renting out ID cards for club entry Crime News

Khon Kaen man held for renting out ID cards for club entry

3 hours ago
7 Thai books to read before the end of 2026 Thai Life

7 Thai books to read before the end of 2026

3 hours ago
Chinese restaurant in Pattaya busted for gambling, 18 arrested Pattaya News

Chinese restaurant in Pattaya busted for gambling, 18 arrested

3 hours ago
Foreigner in Phuket offers 30,000 baht reward for his missing orange cat Phuket News

Foreigner in Phuket offers 30,000 baht reward for his missing orange cat

4 hours ago
Thailand eyes 1,000-baht air departure tax for all nationalities Thailand News

Thailand eyes 1,000-baht air departure tax for all nationalities

4 hours ago
Thai woman claims Indian husband hid family, took 2m baht News

Thai woman claims Indian husband hid family, took 2m baht

5 hours ago
Kanchanaburi centre permanently closed over unlicensed care, unsafe conditions Thailand News

Kanchanaburi centre permanently closed over unlicensed care, unsafe conditions

6 hours ago
Japanese governor says remarks target Thai coach and manager, not athletes Thailand News

Japanese governor says remarks target Thai coach and manager, not athletes

6 hours ago
Police sting nets Chiang Mai man over air gun sales Chiang Mai News

Police sting nets Chiang Mai man over air gun sales

6 hours ago
Overseas gambling can still breach Thai law, Justice Ministry says Thailand News

Overseas gambling can still breach Thai law, Justice Ministry says

7 hours ago
Filipino rider killed in Phuket after stopping to let pedestrians cross Phuket News

Filipino rider killed in Phuket after stopping to let pedestrians cross

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 8 October: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 8 October: heavy rain in 8 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

10 hours ago
Foreign TikToker criticised over taped-phone stunt on Bangkok BTS Bangkok News

Foreign TikToker criticised over taped-phone stunt on Bangkok BTS

23 hours ago
Fighter jet tyre bursts on Ubon runway, diverts Bangkok flights Thailand News

Fighter jet tyre bursts on Ubon runway, diverts Bangkok flights

24 hours ago
27 provinces, Bangkok remain flooded as crisis continues Thailand News

27 provinces, Bangkok remain flooded as crisis continues

24 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 9 to 11) Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 9 to 11)

1 day ago
Aichi governor calls Thai teqball team attention seekers after food review video Thailand News

Aichi governor calls Thai teqball team attention seekers after food review video

1 day ago
Around 2,000 pigs drown in Prachin Buri farm floods Thailand News

Around 2,000 pigs drown in Prachin Buri farm floods

1 day ago
Phuket launches Licence Lab to help small stays get licensed Phuket News

Phuket launches Licence Lab to help small stays get licensed

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleWarsaw-Bangkok direct flights launched as Thailand seeks more Polish tourists