Sinéad, but not forgotten: Tributes flow as Irish music legend leaves an enigmatic silence (video)

Sinéad O'Connor seen here at the Toender Folk Music Festival in Denmark on August 23, 2013, has deid aged 56. Picture courtesy of AP.

Tributes are pouring in for the legendary Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who passed away at the age of 56. The cause of her death remains undisclosed.

Last night, the family of the Irish singer released a statement, expressing their profound sorrow…

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

This tragic event comes 18 months after her 17 year old son, Shane, died while on suicide watch, leaving the music industry and her native Ireland stunned, reported The Guardian.

Leo Varadkar, the taoiseach, expressed his sorrow, praising her unmatched talent and beloved music. Micheál Martin, the deputy prime minister, also mourned the loss of one of Ireland’s greatest music icons.

Colm O’Gorman, the executive director of Amnesty International Ireland, highlighted the significant social and cultural impact O’Connor made throughout her career. He extended heartfelt condolences to her children, family, and all who loved her.

Fachtna Ó Ceallaigh, O’Connor’s former manager, praised her for being a trailblazer for female artists, empowering them to be true to themselves in the music industry. However, he also acknowledged that the overwhelming success catapulted her into the public arena at a young age, leading to struggles with the tremendous responsibility that followed.

Despite facing controversy throughout her career, including the infamous act of tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in 1992, O’Connor experienced a renaissance in recent years. Earlier this year, she received a standing ovation at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize awards, where she dedicated her award to Ireland’s refugee community.

The 2022 documentary, “Nothing Compares,” showcased her fearless denunciations of various targets, portraying her as a woman ahead of her time, speaking out with proto #MeToo statements and giving a voice to the vulnerable and voiceless.

In 2021, O’Connor published her memoir, “Rememberings,” bravely sharing her experiences of childhood abuse, troubled school years, mental health struggles, and pop stardom.

Born in south Dublin in 1966, O’Connor achieved Grammy-nominated success with her debut album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” in 1987. Her haunting cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” became a global sensation, selling millions of copies and solidifying her fame.

Her distinctive appearance, including her shaved head, and outspoken views on religion and spirituality garnered both admiration and criticism. Despite facing backlash and threats, O’Connor remained steadfast in her beliefs and convictions.

Throughout her life, she sought solace in religion and was ordained as a priest in an independent Catholic group in the late 1990s. In 2018, she converted to Islam, changing her name to Shuhada’, while continuing to perform under her original name.

O’Connor’s journey was marked by battles with mental and physical health issues, which she candidly shared through social media and interviews, revealing the complexities of her life.

Cat Stevens paid tribute on Twitter. He said…

“Sad to hear of the passing of sister Shuhada Sadaqat, also known as Sinéad O’Connor. She was a tender soul, may God, Most Merciful, grant her everlasting peace. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon – Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return. 2:156.”

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg said…

“Sinéad O’Connor was braver than brave. May she rest in peace.”

The world has lost a remarkable artist, and her memory will live on through her groundbreaking music, courage, and indelible impact on the music industry and society as a whole. May she rest in peace.

in 1992, sinead o'connor shocked the producers of SNL when at the end of her performance, she tore up a photo of the pope to protest child sex abuse in the church. her career was totally derailed and the church's abuse did not re-enter the national spotlight for another 10 years pic.twitter.com/MwfO73qSZv











