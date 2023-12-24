Seven year old boy abducted in Malaysia: Father’s dramatic rescue reveals shocking twist

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A seven year old boy was shockingly abducted in broad daylight in Malaysia, sparking fear and distress among the public. The incident was even more heart-rending with the father risking his life to rescue his son, only to discover later that the perpetrator was his own business associate.

The event unfolded on December 12 in the city of Johor Bahru, Malaysia. At the time, a 40 year old Singaporean businessman, Lin, his wife, their 12 year old daughter, and seven year old son were visiting a new factory for his business. As Lin and his wife inspected the building, their children played outside. Security camera footage revealed that around 7.30pm, a car pulled up and two men quickly snatched the young boy, leaving the older sister stunned and helpless.

The girl immediately alerted her parents, with Lin recounting, “Our daughter suddenly screamed for help. I rushed out immediately, but I couldn’t see our son.” Upon realising the gravity of the situation, Lin pursued the kidnappers’ vehicle, which, according to his daughter, had no registration plate.

Eventually, Lin caught up with the car and attempted to block it, only for the kidnappers to ram into his vehicle. Undeterred, Lin jumped out of his car and tried to force open the kidnappers’ car doors, which were locked. Frantically searching for a way to save his son, he pounded on the car windows, noticing his son was being restrained by three unknown men, reported Sanook.

The kidnappers tried to escape the scene by reversing their car, but Lin clung onto the door, resulting in him being dragged along the road and sustaining injuries to his arms, legs, face, and even losing two teeth. Despite his injuries, Lin persisted, returning to his car and continuing his pursuit.

The chase ended when Lin found the kidnappers’ car abandoned about 3 kilometres from the scene of the incident, with his seven year old son inside, fortunately unharmed.

After the traumatic event, Lin lodged a police report in Johor Bahru. The footage from the surveillance camera revealed an unidentified man had loitered around the site before the abduction. When Lin and his wife entered the building, leaving the two children outside, the man had seized the opportunity to commit the crime.

Police investigations revealed that the mastermind behind the abduction was Lin’s own business partner. Given their previous good relations, Lin believes the motive was purely monetary. Malaysian police have since arrested the mastermind, but the three other men involved remain at large.

Upon returning to Singapore, Lin also reported the incident to the police at Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre. He is now reconsidering his business investments in Malaysia.

“I want to expose this case to the public so that those involved will be held accountable under the law. It’s clear that this was a carefully planned incident,” said Lin.