San Diego dog slows bicycle thief’s escape with playful antics

Photo courtesy of San Diego Police Department

An endearing story of a dog earnestly attempting to stop a thief from stealing an electric bicycle from a property in San Diego, California in the US, has gone viral online. Upon the unsuspected break-in, the good-natured golden retriever quickly engaged the intruder in friendly play, an unconventional deterrent, eventually luring the robber towards the pudgy pooch before trying to chase the criminal on his escape.

On the evening of July 15, around 10.40pm, San Diego Police reported an unknown Caucasian male had infiltrated a garage in the upscale Pacific Beach neighbourhood. The suspect was seen with a 2019 black, Electra 3-speed bicycle worth an estimated US$1,300 (around 45,114 baht). The San Diego Police Department released images, evidencing that while the perpetrator was planning his escape, a surprise unfolded. The family’s dog inquisitively approached the scene, seemingly sabotaging the thief with playful antics.

The CCTV footage showed the man momentarily halting his nefarious plans to engage with the golden retriever during the unfolding theft incident. The thief was heard praising the dog for its impressive and adorable demeanour, even inquiring “Where’s your dad, shouldn’t he leave the garage open?” and acknowledging the pooch as “the coolest dog ever.”

Following hefty pleas for play and face licks from the excited golden retriever, the suspect was seen to reciprocate the doggy affection, stating, “I totally love you too,” while additionally engaging in some belly-rubbing. The thief then takes off with the stolen bike, the dog observing with droopy eyes before chasing after the suspect.

Police Officer Bryan from the San Diego Police Department observed that this instance should serve as a reminder for homeowners to ensure that their garages are securely closed.

Follow us on :













“He’s a good dog, very friendly, he’s not like a guard dog. Lock your house if you have an alarm. Activate that alarm and be aware of your surroundings. If you’re going out for a while, let your neighbours know you’re out of town.”

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact the San Diego Police Department, reported KhaoSod.