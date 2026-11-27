Rosatom has finished acceptance testing on a prototype instrument that measures uranium and plutonium in the liquids left by spent nuclear fuel, without the sample preparation and chemical reagents that current methods need.

The Mining and Chemical Combine, a Rosatom plant in the closed city of Zheleznogorsk in Krasnoyarsk region, announced the result on November 24. It calls the device the first import-substituted hybrid densitometer built in Russia, and says it reads a solution using a combination of X-ray and gamma radiation.

Spent fuel still holds usable material, and the plant develops ways to pull that material out and return it to the fuel cycle. Reprocessing produces solutions whose uranium and plutonium content has to be measured accurately, and the densitometer is built for that measurement.

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The combine sits in Rosatom’s Ecological Solutions division and is the state corporation’s main site for work on a closed nuclear fuel cycle, in which material recovered from used fuel goes back into reactors instead of into long-term storage.

The method gives more accurate results than the techniques in use now, according to the plant, and may in time replace several of them and cut the labour each analysis takes. The plant did not publish the figures behind that comparison.

It should also lower the radiation dose that staff take. Measuring a solution currently means handling highly active samples, and the plant says building the densitometer into a laboratory cell lets technicians work on those samples remotely, through manipulators.

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The point of the project was to stop buying the parts abroad. Earlier equipment of the same kind relied on expensive imported components, while this one uses Russian-made detectors and a Russian-made X-ray tube.

Green Star Instruments built the device together with the plant, which set the requirements for it. Specialists at the combine helped choose the technical solutions and took part in the testing and the changes that followed.

The developers are now looking at whether solutions can be checked inside the pipework itself, with no sample taken at all. Experiments have already shown that the instrument can measure through the wall of a stainless steel pipe.

The plant says the technology could later go to other sites in the nuclear industry where uranium and plutonium content has to be tracked closely.

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