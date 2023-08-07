Food safety fears triggered in China’s Shaanxi region as rat found in noodle bowl

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A mystifying episode at a restaurant in the Shaanxi region of China has sparked concerns over food safety. A customer shockingly discovered an entire rat carcass nestled in their bowl of noodles, leading to the temporary closure of the establishment for reassessment.

Formally reported on August 3, the customer had ordered a large bowl of noodles at a local Shaanxi restaurant, only to find a rather intact rat carcass served alongside its fur floating within the delicacy. The scenario had been so horrifying that the victim alleged to have lost their appetite completely, raising serious questions about food safety in the region.

After the customer reported the horrific discovery, the restaurant defended its operations by denying any traces of anomalies during food preparation. Instead, they justified the awful situation by speculating an unexpected fall of the rat from the ceiling into the bowl while the customer briefly stepped away to purchase a drink, eventually, agreeing to compensation reported Sanook.

Following the incident’s exposé, an aggressive debate on food safety erupted amongst netizens on the restaurant’s defensive stance. The majority expressed disbelief in the restaurant’s explanation with some plugging the loopholes in their justifications with arguments, such as…

“So, the rat wasn’t from within the restaurant because it fell from the ceiling?”

“The rat fur is scorched, how could it have freshly fallen into the bowl?”

“If the rat fell from the roof, wouldn’t there be a splash or at least a mess? Why is the table and the bowl so clean?”

Nonetheless, some individuals raised a query on the possibility of a deceitful act by the customer itself. Comments like…

“I believe the customer added the rat into the bowl.”

“There’s an increasing number of weird customers these days. I don’t believe that the temperature in the noodle bowl could have killed the rat. If you catch a rat and put it into a cage and pour boiling water, it will still jump around and live for a while.”

The incident has indubitably triggered another wave of rigorous debate on the prevailing food safety standards within China, with an emphasis on the vitality of stringently monitoring to meet the customer’s rightful expectations.