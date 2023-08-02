Yoga attire of a woman on Hong Kong subway sparks online controversy

Photo courtesy of Sanook

In Hong Kong, an online community member sparked a debate after he shared a picture of a woman, captured in secret, wearing yoga pants on a subway ride. Said woman, wearing a black top and skin-tight grey yoga pants, was engrossed in her phone when the picture was taken and put up on a public forum for criticism. The post, accompanied by a negative comment questioning the appropriateness of a woman’s yoga attire, triggered varied responses from netizens.

This yoga attire post drew considerable attention online, with netizens joining in to comment and criticize. While some agreed that yoga pants are not suitable for everyone and questioned the appropriateness of wearing them in public transport, others pointed out that the poster was invading the woman’s privacy. There was an assertive stance that what one chooses to wear is an individual’s prerogative. Netizens pointed out that wearing yoga pants causes no harm, does not involve explicit nudity or indecency and no specific rules prohibit women from wearing yoga pants on the subway.

They argued that it was none of his business, everyone has the freedom to dress as they wish, some people have issues with others’ lives, and the inappropriateness is a matter of perspective and attitude of some people who have problems with others’ bodies. They suggested that if one doesn’t like it, they should simply look the other way, pointing out that taking pictures of others and posting them in public is outright wrong, reported Sanook.

Finally, after being harshly criticized for the yoga attire, the original poster deleted the controversial picture. As always, the freedom of personal attire remains a hot-button issue, one that ignites debate regarding personal rights and societal norms.

