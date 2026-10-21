Princess Sirivannavari receives prestigious Knight Grand Cross from Italy

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 21, 2026, 10:58 AM
1 minute read
Princess Sirivannavari receives prestigious Knight Grand Cross from Italy
Photo via Facebook: HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya

Thailand’s Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya received Italy’s prestigious Knight Grand Cross from President Sergio Mattarella yesterday, October 20, in recognition of her contributions to Italian fashion, design and craftsmanship.

The Knight Grand Cross is one of the highest grades of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, Italy’s highest-ranking order of merit. The award was presented at the presidential palace.

Princess Sirivannavari was recognised for promoting Italian art, culture and creativity internationally, particularly through her work in fashion, design and traditional crafts.

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Her designs incorporate Italian materials, traditional techniques, and the expertise of skilled Italian artisans, bringing elements of Italian craftsmanship into her creative projects.

Princess Sirivannavari receives Italy's Knight Grand Cross from President Sergio Mattarella for her work promoting Italian fashion.
Photo via Facebook: HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya

The Order of Merit of the Italian Republic recognises contributions across several fields, including science, literature, the arts, the economy, public service and humanitarian work. It also honours distinguished service in civilian and military careers.

The award also has a historical connection to Thailand’s royal family.

In 1960, then Italian President Giovanni Gronchi sought royal permission to confer the Knight Grand Cross on the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

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Princess Sirivannavari receives Italy's Knight Grand Cross from President Sergio Mattarella for her work promoting Italian fashion.
Photo via Facebook: HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya

In another recent project, Princess Sirivannavari designed Thailand’s ceremonial uniforms for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, under the concept “The Art of Unity.”

Created through her fashion brand SIRIVANNAVARI, the uniforms combine Thai identity with contemporary tailoring and will be worn by more than 900 athletes and staff.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 21, 2026, 10:58 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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