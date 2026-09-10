Philippines ferry fire kills five, leaves 86 missing off Palawan

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 10, 2026, 5:20 PM
2 minutes read
Philippines ferry fire kills five, leaves 86 missing off Palawan | Thaiger
Photo via AP Newsroom

At least five people were killed and dozens remained missing after a passenger ferry caught fire off the western Philippines, triggering an overnight search and rescue operation.

The MV June Aster was travelling from Manila to Coron in Palawan province when the blaze broke out at around 6.45pm yesterday, September 9.

Today, September 10, 43 people had been rescued, according to coast guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab. A total of 134 people were on board, comprising 117 passengers and 17 crew members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ferry remained afloat but was listing after the fire was extinguished, with smoke still rising from the badly burned vessel around midday.

A Philippines ferry fire left at least five people dead and dozens missing after the MV June Aster caught fire near Coron in Palawan.
Photo via AP Newsroom

Search operations involved a coast guard ship, high-speed response boats, a military vessel, other government craft, private volunteers and local fishermen.

The coast guard also alerted nearby vessels to watch for survivors and contacted coastal communities in case anyone had been carried towards shore.

Rescue teams faced difficult conditions because of rough weather, large waves and strong currents.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

The ferry initially sent a distress signal from around four nautical miles, or 7.4 kilometres, off Turda village in Coron. Currents later pushed the vessel to about 7.68 nautical miles, or 14.2 kilometres, from the village.

Images from the overnight operation showed coast guard personnel throwing life jackets towards survivors while the ferry burned nearby. Passengers were transferred to smaller boats, while body bags were later seen laid out near what appeared to be a port.

A Philippines ferry fire left at least five people dead and dozens missing after the MV June Aster caught fire near Coron in Palawan.
Photo via AP Newsroom

The cause of the fire was still unclear. One survivor suggested it may have started in the cargo hold, but this had not been confirmed.

The coast guard said it was coordinating with the ferry operator and maritime authorities for more information. It had also received no confirmation on whether any foreign nationals were on board.

ADVERTISEMENT
A Philippines ferry fire left at least five people dead and dozens missing after the MV June Aster caught fire near Coron in Palawan.
Photo via AP Newsroom

Ferries are widely used across the Philippine archipelago, where maritime accidents have previously been linked to severe weather, poorly maintained vessels, overcrowding and inconsistent enforcement of safety rules, particularly in remote areas.

AP reported that one of the country’s worst maritime disasters occurred in 1987, when the ferry Doña Paz collided with a fuel tanker in the central Philippines. More than 4,300 people were killed in what is considered the world’s deadliest peacetime maritime disaster.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 10, 2026, 5:20 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand pushes India on joint production and cross-border QR payments | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand pushes India on joint production and cross-border QR payments

2 hours ago
Songkhla woman hands gold and cash to Chinese suspects in ritual scam | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla woman hands gold and cash to Chinese suspects in ritual scam

2 hours ago
American YouTuber recalls coaching Nene Royal&#8217;s English pronunciation | Thaiger Entertainment

American YouTuber recalls coaching Nene Royal’s English pronunciation

3 hours ago
Thai immigration arrests 17 Chinese workers in factory raid | Thaiger Crime News

Thai immigration arrests 17 Chinese workers in factory raid

3 hours ago
Thai mother questions son&#8217;s reported suicide at ex-husband&#8217;s home in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai mother questions son’s reported suicide at ex-husband’s home in Prachin Buri

4 hours ago
Officer helps elderly woman living alone without power for 3 months | Thaiger Thailand News

Officer helps elderly woman living alone without power for 3 months

4 hours ago
PM Anutin’s gold pendant draws attention after abbot arrest | Thaiger Central Thailand News

PM Anutin’s gold pendant draws attention after abbot arrest

5 hours ago
Thai King, Queen set for three-day official Vietnam visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai King, Queen set for three-day official Vietnam visit

5 hours ago
Protesters rally outside Israeli Embassy in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Protesters rally outside Israeli Embassy in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Loan gang wires door shut, trapping wrong woman in Chon Buri house | Thaiger Crime News

Loan gang wires door shut, trapping wrong woman in Chon Buri house

6 hours ago
Phuket Jewish New Year event to go ahead despite opposition | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Jewish New Year event to go ahead despite opposition

7 hours ago
Ayutthaya abbot arrested over 92 million baht transferred to woman | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya abbot arrested over 92 million baht transferred to woman

8 hours ago
Chiang Mai man struck by sedan while chasing wife across road | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai man struck by sedan while chasing wife across road

9 hours ago
Thailand visa-free stays drop to 30 days next week | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand visa-free stays drop to 30 days next week

9 hours ago
Pit bull attack kills Bangkok woman in second fatal mauling | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pit bull attack kills Bangkok woman in second fatal mauling

10 hours ago
Bhumjaithai MP follows Asanee-Wasan farewell concert from parliament | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai MP follows Asanee-Wasan farewell concert from parliament

10 hours ago
Chon Buri kindergarten gunman surrenders after overnight standoff | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri kindergarten gunman surrenders after overnight standoff

11 hours ago
Thai woman rams car into ex-boyfriend&#8217;s motorcycle in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai woman rams car into ex-boyfriend’s motorcycle in Chiang Mai

1 day ago
Standoff continues as kindergarten gunman refuses to surrender | Thaiger Pattaya News

Standoff continues as kindergarten gunman refuses to surrender

1 day ago
Foreign man wanted over damages outside Udon Thani hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign man wanted over damages outside Udon Thani hotel

1 day ago
20 tonnes of waste from data centre project found in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

20 tonnes of waste from data centre project found in Rayong

1 day ago
Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source

1 day ago
Disaster warning centre apologises after wrong alert broadcast | Thaiger Thailand News

Disaster warning centre apologises after wrong alert broadcast

1 day ago
Bangkok man alleges massage shop threatens him over unpaid &#8216;special&#8217; service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man alleges massage shop threatens him over unpaid ‘special’ service

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 11 to 13) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 11 to 13)

1 day ago
Back to top button