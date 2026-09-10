Philippines ferry fire kills five, leaves 86 missing off Palawan

At least five people were killed and dozens remained missing after a passenger ferry caught fire off the western Philippines, triggering an overnight search and rescue operation.

The MV June Aster was travelling from Manila to Coron in Palawan province when the blaze broke out at around 6.45pm yesterday, September 9.

Today, September 10, 43 people had been rescued, according to coast guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab. A total of 134 people were on board, comprising 117 passengers and 17 crew members.

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The ferry remained afloat but was listing after the fire was extinguished, with smoke still rising from the badly burned vessel around midday.

Search operations involved a coast guard ship, high-speed response boats, a military vessel, other government craft, private volunteers and local fishermen.

The coast guard also alerted nearby vessels to watch for survivors and contacted coastal communities in case anyone had been carried towards shore.

Rescue teams faced difficult conditions because of rough weather, large waves and strong currents.

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The ferry initially sent a distress signal from around four nautical miles, or 7.4 kilometres, off Turda village in Coron. Currents later pushed the vessel to about 7.68 nautical miles, or 14.2 kilometres, from the village.

Images from the overnight operation showed coast guard personnel throwing life jackets towards survivors while the ferry burned nearby. Passengers were transferred to smaller boats, while body bags were later seen laid out near what appeared to be a port.

The cause of the fire was still unclear. One survivor suggested it may have started in the cargo hold, but this had not been confirmed.

The coast guard said it was coordinating with the ferry operator and maritime authorities for more information. It had also received no confirmation on whether any foreign nationals were on board.

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Ferries are widely used across the Philippine archipelago, where maritime accidents have previously been linked to severe weather, poorly maintained vessels, overcrowding and inconsistent enforcement of safety rules, particularly in remote areas.

AP reported that one of the country’s worst maritime disasters occurred in 1987, when the ferry Doña Paz collided with a fuel tanker in the central Philippines. More than 4,300 people were killed in what is considered the world’s deadliest peacetime maritime disaster.

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