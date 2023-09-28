Barren love life: Man’s 15 year sex drought confession goes viral

Photo: by Khaosod.

A man’s startling admission about his love life caused a bigger stir online than in his own trousers. He revealed that his wife has denied him sex for 15 years, leading netizens to urge him to consider a divorce.

The issue underscores that a healthy relationship involves more than just sex, including mutual understanding, care, and respect. However, physical closeness also plays a significant role, and its absence in one’s love life can leave many feeling unfulfilled, reported Khaosod.

The man caused quite a commotion on social media after sharing information about his marriage, love life and the lack of sex on Twitter.

“About 15 years ago, my wife stated she didn’t want to have sex anymore. Seeing my disappointment, she said, ‘We can do other things.’ It turned out ‘other things’ meant having tea.”

As soon as the post was published, it garnered significant attention, amassing more than 1.8 million views, over 9,000 likes, and hundreds of responses. Many sympathised with the husband’s love life situation.

“I can’t imagine how that must feel. It must be so tough.”

“This may be the most British confession ever.”

Others shared their relationship, love life and sex confessions, stating that they had tackled similar issues, and their partners had been accepting. Some even encouraged the man to consider divorce.

“Divorce isn’t always the best or the only option in such situations.”

“Being open in a marriage is one thing; cheating is a different matter. Surely it is not the right thing to do, but occasional infidelity might keep the family together better than divorce.

In related news, one Thai woman last year denied her husband sex but, unlike the above story, came up with a long-term solution to satisfy her partner – allowing him to take three mistresses.

The Thai woman advertised on social media for three mistresses in the central province of Samut Prakarn. A crank? A scam? No! It was genuine. But it got even better for the wannabee mistresses, they were promised a salary of 15,000 baht each month.

The 44 year old married woman, called Pattheema, has a successful business with her husband selling and hiring out crane trucks in Samut Prakarn. But the mother of one believes she is a bad wife, always tired, and cannot fulfill her husband’s love life. So, she wants to make it up to him. Read more about the story HERE Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.