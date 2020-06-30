New swine flu identified by researchers in China | The Thaiger

World
New swine flu identified by researchers in China
Researchers in China have uncovered a new form of swine flu that could cause a pandemic, according to a report in the US science journal PNAS.
The flu, named G4, it is genetically derived from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009. It possesses “all the essential hallmarks of being highly adapted to infect humans” the authors, scientists at Chinese universities and the Chinese Center for Disease Control. and Prevention said in a study published on Monday.
Between 2011 and 2018, researchers took 30,000 nasal swabs from pigs in slaughterhouses in 10 Chinese provinces and in veterinary hospitals, allowing 179 swine flu viruses to be isolated.
The majority were of a new kind, which has been dominant among pigs since 2016.
Researchers then performed a number of experiments – including ferrets, which are commonly used in flu studies because they encounter symptoms identical to humans.
G4 has been shown to be highly contagious, replicating in human cells and causing more severe symptoms in ferrets than other viruses.
Tests have also shown that any human immunity benefit from seasonal flu exposure does not offer protection against G4.
More than one in 10 pig employees had already been contaminated according to antibody blood tests, which indicated susceptibility to the virus.
The studies also found that as many as 4.4% of the general population already seemed to have been exposed.
As a consequence, the virus has already spread from animals to humans, but there is no proof yet that it can be transmitted from human to human – the main concern of scientists.
“It is of concern that human infection with the G4 virus will further adapt to humans and increase the likelihood of a human pandemic,” the researchers wrote.
Zoonotic infection is caused by a pathogen that has transferred from a non-human species to a human being.
World
Bangladeshi ferry incident leaves 23 dead, dozens missing
A ferry accident in Dhaka, Bangladesh has reportedly left over 20 people dead today with dozens more still missing.
According to rescue officials, The Morning Bird ferry capsized in waters off the Bangladeshi capital after being hit by another vessel, killing 23 people so far. Rescue divers are still searching for the rest of the missing passengers after the boat sank. Several witnesses said the boat was carrying more than 50 people, with many stuck inside cabins as the waters inundated the ferry.
The accident occurred just metres away from the country’s largest river port Sadarghat. Ferry accidents are reportedly common in the country due to poor safety standards in its shipyards which allegedly feature overcrowded ferries.
World
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate symbol from state flag
Legislators in Mississippi voted on Sunday to strip the Confederate battle symbol from the state flag after national demonstrations drew renewed attention to the symbols of the colonial history, slavery and race issues in the US. The measure was adopted by a majority vote of 91-23 in the House of Representatives, which gave rise to cheers in the Senate gallery. A few hours later, the Senate voted 37-14 in favour of the resolution.
Democratic Senator John Horhn said changing the flag was a “big step… in the journey, we are on to recognise everybody’s God-given humanity and self-worth.”
Senators were celebrating with cheers, hugs, and fist-bumps.
Mississippi is the only US state to incorporate the Confederate Standard on its official flag after Georgia dropped it in 2003. The pattern of crisscrossed diagonal stars was used by the Southern forces, including the Mississippi, during the 1861-1865 American Civil War, a conflict that put an end to slavery and for many remains a sign of the country’s racial heritage.
The bill calls for a nine-member commission to design a new flag that does not use the Confederate standard and includes the phrase “In God, We Trust.”
The proposal will be voted by the state residents in November. If the new design is rejected, Mississippi will go without a state flag until the new design has been approved. Voting in both houses of the state legislature followed weeks of increasing pressure and hours of passionate debate.
“This is an opportunity for us to find a flag that’s unifying for all Mississippians, and that’s what we’re going to do,” said House Speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican, cheering lawmakers, Clarion-Ledger newspaper.
World
L’Oreal is dropping words such as ‘whitening’ from products
The French cosmetics giant L’Oreal is reportedly joining the bandwagon to remove terms such as “whitening” and “fairness” off its skincare products. The decision was made by the Paris-based corporation in the aftermath of the global anti-racism demonstrations that followed the killing of George Floyd in the US last month.
L’Oreal said in a statement that it has “decided to delete the words ‘white/whitening,’ ‘fair/fairness,’ ‘light/lighting’ from all of its evening skin items.”
The step follows a similar decision last week by the Anglo-Dutch corporation Unilever, which has joined other companies in being scrutinized after Floyd’s murder.
Earlier this month, L’Oreal said that it “stands in solidarity with the black community and against discrimination of any sort.” The company also added that “speaking out is worth it” in a play off its normal slogan of “you’re worth it.”
Read more: Unilever drops “fair” from skin lightening cream’s branding
