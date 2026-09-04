Nepal floods: 2 workers rescued after 9 days trapped in tunnel

Two workers have been rescued alive after spending nine days trapped inside a hydropower tunnel in northern Nepal, as search operations continue following devastating floods and landslides near the Tibetan border.

The men were brought out of a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A Hydropower Project in Rasuwa district today, September 4.

BBC reported that the first worker rescued was Sanjay Shah, followed by Kabir Maharjan. Both men were placed on stretchers and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu.

According to AP, Nepalese lawmaker Shri Ram Neupane posted about the rescue of the second worker shortly after army spokesperson Brigadier General Raja Ram Basnet confirmed that the first man had been brought out safely.

Officials said the two workers were employed as a chief mechanic and a machinery supervisor.

The Independent Power Producers’ Association of Nepal said at least 557 workers remained missing from the Trishuli 3A project, which is located along the Trishuli River.

Around 115 workers are believed to be trapped inside the project’s main tunnel. Rescue teams operating at the site believe there could still be survivors inside.

Earlier government figures indicated that around 900 workers were missing from 12 hydropower projects across Nepal, with roughly 500 believed to be trapped in various tunnels.

Nepal’s disaster management agency said the death toll from the floods and landslides had risen to at least 1,259, while more than 5,000 people remained missing.

Chinese officials reported on September 3 that 21 people had died in Tibet near the Nepal border, while 541 remained missing.

The disaster has also caused extensive damage to homes, property and infrastructure.

Dharmaraj Upreti, head of Nepal’s national disaster risk reduction and management agency, said preliminary damage was estimated at least US$2.56 billion, or more than 84 billion baht.

He said around US$52.6 million, approximately 1.7 billion baht, would be needed during the first four months of the initial recovery period.

The money would go towards rebuilding roads, providing temporary accommodation and restoring access to drinking water and electricity.

Upreti said the figures were preliminary estimates prepared with relevant agencies and other sectors, with a more comprehensive assessment expected later.

At least 7,500 homes have been destroyed. Officials previously said Nepal would need to build around 20,000 new homes in safer locations following the disaster.

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