Nene Royal welcomed by Thai fans in LA ahead of performance

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 20, 2026, 3:23 PM
1 minute read
Nene Royal welcomed by Thai fans in LA ahead of performance | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from SiamTownUS

Thai teenage singer and guitarist Nene Royal received a warm welcome from Thai supporters at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) yesterday, August 19, as the 16 year old arrived in California ahead of her live performance on America’s Got Talent (AGT) 2026 Season 21.

Nene Royal, whose real name is Rattikan Amloy, arrived at LAX with her family at around 5.30pm local time, corresponding to 7.30am today in Thailand. She has advanced to the live-show stage of AGT, where she will perform on August 25.

Keith Chatprapachai, president of the Thai-American Association of Southern California, presented Nene and her mother with flowers at the airport. He told them that Thai community leaders and supporters in Los Angeles had gathered to welcome her and show their support.

Nene Royal received a warm welcome from Thai supporters in Los Angeles ahead of her August 25 performance on America’s Got Talent.
Photo via SiamTownUS

Supporters held welcome signs and cheered as Nene emerged from the airport. She thanked the group for the unexpected reception and said she would give her best during the competition.

Nene also posed for photographs with supporters before leaving LAX for Hotel Dena Pasadena, where AGT contestants are staying.

Keith said the association had earlier met Thai community leaders, officials and representatives from various organisations at the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles to coordinate efforts to promote Nene’s appearance.

Nene Royal received a warm welcome from Thai supporters in Los Angeles ahead of her August 25 performance on America’s Got Talent.
Photo via SiamTownUS

The campaign is encouraging Thai, American and other supporters in the US to vote for her during the competition. Thai communities in several states have also been sharing information explaining how supporters can register to vote, according to Thairath.

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Keith said tickets for the AGT 2026 live shows had attracted strong interest, with seats fully booked through August 25, when Nene is scheduled to perform.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 20, 2026, 3:23 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.