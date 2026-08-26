Nene Royal earns Golden Buzzer after ‘Black Hole Sun’ performance

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 26, 2026, 9:18 AM
1 minute read
Nene Royal earns Golden Buzzer after ‘Black Hole Sun’ performance | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: Nene Royal

Thai teenage singer and guitarist Nene Royal secured a direct place in the America’s Got Talent Finals after judge Mel B awarded her the Golden Buzzer during the Tuesday, August 25 episode, following her performance of “Black Hole Sun”.

British singer and television personality Mel B was given control of the Golden Buzzer for the episode. Her choice would automatically advance one act to the Finals, while America would vote for three more acts to move forward.

Nene took to the stage with her rendition of “Black Hole Sun”, a song by American rock band Soundgarden. Following the performance, Mel B highlighted the contrast between Nene’s personality away from the stage and while performing.

Nene Royal advances to the America's Got Talent Finals with a Golden Buzzer following her performance of Soundgarden's ‘Black Hole Sun’.
Photo via Facebook: Nene Royal

According to Givememyremote.com, although Mel B acknowledged that Nene’s style of music was not personally to her taste, she praised both the singer’s voice and her appearance during the performance.

“How could I not do this?” Mel B asked before pressing the Golden Buzzer. The decision sent Nene directly to the Finals, and the singer began crying after Mel B made the choice.

Her appearance on America’s Got Talent also follows international recognition connected with her music career.

Nene Royal advances to the America's Got Talent Finals with a Golden Buzzer following her performance of Soundgarden's ‘Black Hole Sun’.
Photo via Facebook: Nene Royal

Nene had also been selected for the Best New International Artiste 2026 award at The Phil Lynott Convention in Dublin, Ireland. The award was scheduled to be presented at Button Factory in Dublin’s Temple Bar area on August 22.

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The Phil Lynott Convention celebrates the musical legacy, words and poetry of Phil Lynott, the lead singer and bassist of Irish rock band Thin Lizzy.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 26, 2026, 9:18 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.