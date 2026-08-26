Nene Royal earns Golden Buzzer after ‘Black Hole Sun’ performance

Thai teenage singer and guitarist Nene Royal secured a direct place in the America’s Got Talent Finals after judge Mel B awarded her the Golden Buzzer during the Tuesday, August 25 episode, following her performance of “Black Hole Sun”.

British singer and television personality Mel B was given control of the Golden Buzzer for the episode. Her choice would automatically advance one act to the Finals, while America would vote for three more acts to move forward.

Nene took to the stage with her rendition of “Black Hole Sun”, a song by American rock band Soundgarden. Following the performance, Mel B highlighted the contrast between Nene’s personality away from the stage and while performing.

According to Givememyremote.com, although Mel B acknowledged that Nene’s style of music was not personally to her taste, she praised both the singer’s voice and her appearance during the performance.

“How could I not do this?” Mel B asked before pressing the Golden Buzzer. The decision sent Nene directly to the Finals, and the singer began crying after Mel B made the choice.

Her appearance on America’s Got Talent also follows international recognition connected with her music career.

Nene had also been selected for the Best New International Artiste 2026 award at The Phil Lynott Convention in Dublin, Ireland. The award was scheduled to be presented at Button Factory in Dublin’s Temple Bar area on August 22.

The Phil Lynott Convention celebrates the musical legacy, words and poetry of Phil Lynott, the lead singer and bassist of Irish rock band Thin Lizzy.

Related news

Nene Royal welcomed by Thai fans in LA ahead of performance

Nene Royal lights up Times Square ahead of AGT live show

PM, Cabinet ministers join Nene Royal on stage at Government House