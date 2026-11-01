Mae Hong Son buildings damaged after Myanmar bombs Karen positions

Myanmar military airstrikes on a Karen National Union (KNU) position near the Thai border damaged 17 buildings in Mae Hong Son province, including homes and public facilities.

Two bombs were dropped across the Salween River from Ban Mae Sam Laep, with shrapnel and shockwaves reaching the Thai side.

Officials in Sop Moei district inspected the damage on November 1. The explosions shattered windows, damaged roofs, cracked walls and caused ceilings to collapse.

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Affected buildings included homes, a local health centre, a childcare centre, a tourist information centre, a mosque, a Buddhist temple and a Christian church.

The local council chief called on the Thai government to hold talks with Myanmar about preventing military operations near the border from affecting Thai communities.

He urged measures to stop bombing close to the frontier, saying residents on both sides should not have to fear further attacks.

The local council has prepared emergency evacuation facilities for Thai residents and people fleeing Myanmar, with three sites designated to receive evacuees.

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The council chief also called for bomb shelters in local communities so residents could reach safety quickly during future attacks.

The airstrikes disrupted activity at the Mae Sam Laep pier. Shops along the Salween River closed, boat services were temporarily suspended and residents stayed to monitor the situation.

The subdistrict headman said community meetings had been held to remind residents to remain alert. They were advised not to play loud music so they could hear warnings or approaching aircraft.

Residents had received repeated warnings about possible Myanmar military attacks on KNU forces. Another warning was issued on October 31 about an expected attack along the Salween River, although the exact location was unknown.

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