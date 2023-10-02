Nightclub fire in Murcia claims 13 lives, many still missing (video)

Photo: murciatoday.com.

A devastating nightclub fire in the city of Murcia, Spain, resulted in at least 13 fatalities, four people suffering smoke inhalation injuries, and 15 individuals reported missing.

The blaze, which erupted in a building housing two entertainment venues – Teatre Disco and Fonda Milagros Disco, has left investigators searching for the cause.

The incident took place over the past weekend. According to the National Police spokesperson, the fire started on the second floor of the building. There was a birthday party taking place at the venue on the evening of Saturday, September 30.

Jose Ballesta, Mayor of Murcia, confirmed that the fire ignited around 6am local time yesterday.

The ferocity of the flames led to significant structural damage to the building, trapping many victims under the wreckage. Spanish media reported that by 7am, firefighters were on the scene and managed to control the nightclub fire within an hour.

A resident, Jairo, revealed that his 28 year old daughter sent a distressing voice message to her family at 6.06am.

“Mum, I love you. We’re going to die. I love you, Mum.”

She cried amidst the audible chaos and pleas for help in the background.

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, called on the public to unite in grief with the victims and their families affected by this unfortunate nightclub fire. Simultaneously, Mayor Ballesta declared a three-day mourning period and set up a trauma centre for those affected by the incident, reported KhaoSod.

The nightclub fire appears to be one of the deadliest in recent years. The number of casualties may still rise as rescue workers continue to sift through the debris.

