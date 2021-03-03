Muay Thai added to European Games 2023 | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Muay Thai added to European Games 2023

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

11 seconds ago

 on 

Stock photo via Wikimedia

Thailand’s national sport Muay Thai has been added to the European Games 2023, set to be held in Poland. While Asia has been leading the sport for decades, many recent Muay Thai champions are from Europe, according to Sakchye Tapsuwan, president of the International Federation of Muaythai Associations, the governing body for the sport.

“Europe has grown in strength, evidenced at the last two World Championships, where the overall winners were teams from Europe.”

Held by the European Olympic Commission, the European Games is considered a staging post to the Olympics. Thousands of elite athletes from 50 participating nations have the opportunity to compete in one of the 15 sports. Now Muay Thai, an ancient martial art dating back 1,000 years with ties to centuries-old traditions, is included on the list.

The format of the European Games is in line with the Olympic Movement standards for gender equality. The categories are equal for men and women with 7 male and female divisions and 2 coed teams. Creating equal opportunities for men and women fighters is a “vision” both the federation and the European Olympic Committee share, according to director of the federation, Charissa Tynan.

“For IFMA, gender equality is not about ticking the box, it is about ensuring that women and men have the same opportunities to shine together on one stage as one family.”

SOURCES: IFMA | EOC

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Pattaya

Pattaya police raid nightclub suspected of presenting pornographic shows

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

By

PHOTO: Facebook/นิธิธร จินตกานนท์

Pattaya City Police inspected a nightclub after reports that the venue was hosting pornographic shows on the weekends. Although the nightclub, Dragon Man Club, wasn’t presenting a sexually explicit show when officers came by, the owner was arrested for operating an entertainment business and selling alcohol without the proper permit.

Police say a tip was made through social media from an anonymous source. Officers asked the nightclub owner for the venue’s license, but the owner did not have the document at the time. Police arrested the owner. The nightclub owner was not named in reports.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Crime

Bangkok Military Court issues arrest warrant for medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

By

PHOTO: Facebook/Royal Thai Army

The Bangkok Military Court has issued an arrest warrant for a Royal Thai Army medic who is accused of injecting troops with a fake Covid-19 vaccine. He reportedly made more than 100,000 baht by charging troops, who were on a United Nations mission, 500 baht each for a tetanus vaccine and a fake Covid-19 vaccine, which an internal army investigation determined was just saline solution.

The Thai Army held a press conference after the medic’s fake vaccine scam made headlines, saying the incident had tarnished the army’s image. The field medic, who was also a lieutenant, injected more than 250 Thai troops stationed in South Sudan on a UN peacekeeping mission with the fake vaccine, claiming it was the head doctor’s order, Army Army spokesperson Santipong Thammapiya confirmed. He says the medic was in the Thai-South Sudan Horizontal Military Engineering Company.

“This incident affects the image of the Thai Armed Forces and Thailand in the United Nations mission. It is a serious disciplinary offence and also violates ethical standards as the wrongdoer is a doctor.”

The medic injected troops with a legitimate vaccine for tetanus as well as a saline solution shot he claimed was a Covid-19 vaccine. He charged 500 baht for the vaccine package, adding up to more than 100,000 baht, according to a UN investigation.

The medic had been sent back to Thailand. The Bangkok Military Court has now issued a warrant for his arrest. Previous reports said the medic’s license was revoked, but a recent report by Nation Thailand says the Medical Council is considering whether to revoke his doctor’s license.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

South

Thai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire

Avatar

Published

5 hours ago

on

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

By

PHOTO: Facebook/ จ่าเฉิน เม็ดไทรทีม ยูทูป

In an act of good deed, navy officials have rescued 4 cats from a ship that had caught fire and began to sink about 13 kilometres off Adang Island in the southern province of Satun. The ship’s 8 member crew had jumped off the sinking vessel and were rescued by a passing fishing ship, but the cats were left onboard.

The Thai Navy inspected the Phamonsin Nava 10 fishing ship to check if there had been any oil spillage and noticed 4 cats were onboard, according to Facebook user “Nookool.b” who posted photos of the feline rescue mission. Navy sailors rescued the cats by carrying them piggy‐back style across the water to the navy vessel unit. The felines were safely rescued and were in good condition, just a bit dehydrated.

“They carried each cat on their backs and swam back to the Navy vessel until every cat was rescued.”

Thai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire | News by The ThaigerThai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire | News by The Thaiger Thai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire | News by The Thaiger Thai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire | News by The ThaigerThai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire | News by The ThaigerThai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire | News by The ThaigerThai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Facebook/ จ่าเฉิน เม็ดไทรทีม ยูทูป

