Mother sues Japan over daughter, 16, who stopped eating in police custody

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 26, 2026, 5:14 PM
3 minutes read
Mother sues Japan over daughter, 16, who stopped eating in police custody

The mother of a 16-year-old care worker in Japan has taken the national government and Hyogo Prefecture to court, alleging that an unlawful arrest and 18 days in police custody left her daughter unable to eat until she died.

The first hearing took place at Kobe District Court on Wednesday, October 21, where the national government, which answers for prosecutors, and the prefecture, which runs the police, both asked the court to dismiss the claim. The girl, who was never charged, died in December 2025 weighing approximately 20 kilogrammes.

In a statement to the court, the mother asked why it had been necessary to detain her daughter at all, and on what grounds investigators decided to hold her. After the hearing, she said what she wanted most was still an apology for something her daughter did not do.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 16-year-old care worker smiles in a selfie with the family dog before her arrest in Hyogo, Japan

Hyogo Prefectural Police maintained that nothing officers did during the investigation or at the detention facility was unlawful under the State Redress Act, which governs compensation claims against public bodies. The Kobe District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment.

The national government insisted that the request to detain the girl and her questioning were both lawful, and denied that anyone had pressed her to confess. Both defendants also reject any link between the investigation and her death.

The family is seeking approximately 110 million yen. According to the lawsuit, the girl lost approximately 10 kilogrammes in custody and was later diagnosed with acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

The case dates back to a Valentine’s Day event in February 2025 at a disability support facility in Hyogo run by the girl’s family. When a service user, a woman with a severe intellectual disability, tried to bite another user, the girl and a male colleague stepped in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teenager lies in bed in a dark top, severely underweight after 18 days in police detention

Another person with an intellectual disability reported it to the city office as possible abuse. On June 17, 2025, police in Akashi arrested the girl and her colleague on suspicion of assault, alleging she had pressed the woman’s jaw several times with her palm.

According to the lawsuit, police questioned only the person who made the report, although 35 people were at the event. That person has since said she exaggerated, and that the girl had only rested a hand on the woman’s jaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl denied the allegation from the start. Investigators asked the court to bar her from all contact except with her lawyer, which shut out her parents, their visits and their letters. Her lawyer asked for the order to be eased so the family could see her, but the court refused and later extended her detention twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

She kept a notebook in her cell. In it she wrote that officers asked how many times she had hit the woman’s jaw, then told her, “You really did it, didn’t you? Just be honest.” Underneath, she wrote, “I really didn’t do it.”

The notebook also records what she says interrogators said to her. One line reads, “Tell us now and it will be easier for you.” Another reads, “It is not that we want to shut the facility down. Don’t cause trouble for your mother.” The family says she was also asked whether she wanted to go to a juvenile training school, and the lawsuit says officers lied to her that her male colleague had confessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several pages carry tear stains. “I did nothing, so why is this happening? I want my freedom back,” she wrote, and elsewhere, “I will not give in.” Other lines are addressed to her mother: “I love you, Mum. I want to see you soon.”

Cut off from everyone she knew, she stopped eating. She collapsed from dehydration during the extended detention, and prosecutors decided not to charge her the next day. She never recovered and died of severe malnutrition on December 14, 2025, at about half her healthy weight.

The family’s lawyers want the recordings of her interrogation disclosed. The mother has also urged police and prosecutors to confront what is known in Japan as hostage justice, in which suspects who deny an allegation are held for longer.

The 16-year-old cries in a hospital bed with an intravenous drip taped to her arm after her release

Lawyer Tomonori Takahashi, who is not involved in the case, explained that detaining a 16-year-old is unusual outside serious crimes such as murder or sexual offences, so the court will have to examine whether the arrest was necessary at all.

It will also have to decide whether the detention caused a death that came approximately five months after her release. If it reaches that question, other possible causes and the medical care she received are likely to be examined, Takahashi said.

In similar news

Source:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: October 26, 2026, 5:14 PM
3 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.
Latest Thailand News
Don Mueang opens 927 checked bags and finds 1,122 banned items Bangkok News

Don Mueang opens 927 checked bags and finds 1,122 banned items

1 hour ago
Wildlife photographer encounters rare group of big cats at national park Eastern Thailand News

Wildlife photographer encounters rare group of big cats at national park

2 hours ago
Fake influencer threatens Nonthaburi restaurant owner for free meal Crime News

Fake influencer threatens Nonthaburi restaurant owner for free meal

2 hours ago
What to do for Halloween in Bangkok 2026: kids&#8217; parties, runs and clubs Things To Do

What to do for Halloween in Bangkok 2026: kids’ parties, runs and clubs

2 hours ago
Thai driver charged with assault after elbowing Bangkok traffic officer Bangkok News

Thai driver charged with assault after elbowing Bangkok traffic officer

3 hours ago
11 Thai sakura cut without permit at Chiang Mai viewpoint Northern Thailand News

11 Thai sakura cut without permit at Chiang Mai viewpoint

3 hours ago
CCTV shows foreign tourist taking two necklaces from shop in Ao Nang, Krabi Krabi News

CCTV shows foreign tourist taking two necklaces from shop in Ao Nang, Krabi

4 hours ago
Thailand to require ID for paid social media ads from November Business News

Thailand to require ID for paid social media ads from November

4 hours ago
High tide and heavy rain flood roads across Phuket Phuket News

High tide and heavy rain flood roads across Phuket

6 hours ago
Brit in Pattaya crash as car catches fire, red-light run alleged Pattaya News

Brit in Pattaya crash as car catches fire, red-light run alleged

6 hours ago
Mother asks police to re-examine her daughter&#8217;s fall from Pattaya condo Pattaya News

Mother asks police to re-examine her daughter’s fall from Pattaya condo

6 hours ago
Thai singer turned airline pilot dies during holiday in China Thailand News

Thai singer turned airline pilot dies during holiday in China

7 hours ago
Anutin&#8217;s team denies 7 million baht &#8216;tea money&#8217; transfer claim Politics News

Anutin’s team denies 7 million baht ‘tea money’ transfer claim

7 hours ago
Thai traffic police told to show faces, give warnings before fining Thailand News

Thai traffic police told to show faces, give warnings before fining

8 hours ago
Power banks top banned items in Thailand&#8217;s checked baggage Aviation News

Power banks top banned items in Thailand’s checked baggage

8 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 26 October: heavy rain in 49 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 26 October: heavy rain in 49 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

11 hours ago
Thai woman sells house opposite police station after three break-ins Thailand News

Thai woman sells house opposite police station after three break-ins

1 day ago
Thailand clarifies new baggage inspection rules after complaints Thailand News

Thailand clarifies new baggage inspection rules after complaints

1 day ago
Greek driver gets pickup stuck on Jomtien Beach as tide rises Pattaya News

Greek driver gets pickup stuck on Jomtien Beach as tide rises

1 day ago
Royal Barge Procession final rehearsal opens to public on October 28 Bangkok News

Royal Barge Procession final rehearsal opens to public on October 28

1 day ago
Malaysian man found dead in Nan after normal night’s sleep Thailand News

Malaysian man found dead in Nan after normal night’s sleep

1 day ago
Customs log 40 cannabis arrests in 24 days, Indians top arrest list Crime News

Customs log 40 cannabis arrests in 24 days, Indians top arrest list

1 day ago
Immigration police bust K-pod factory in Bangkok hotel room Thailand News

Immigration police bust K-pod factory in Bangkok hotel room

1 day ago
Thai man arrested for burglary, blames TikTok gold trading losses Crime News

Thai man arrested for burglary, blames TikTok gold trading losses

1 day ago
Democrat Party to sue BMA and DDPM over Bangkok floods Bangkok News

Democrat Party to sue BMA and DDPM over Bangkok floods

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleImmigration records reveal Dutch presenter’s departure to Laos