Morocco earthquake leaves 2000+ dead, untold damages

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck Morocco late Friday night, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The catastrophic event claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people, with the toll expected to rise as rescuers grappled with challenging conditions to reach remote mountain villages and hard-hit areas.

This seismic catastrophe marked the most significant earthquake to hit Morocco in 120 years, with most of the damage occurring in regions outside of major cities and towns. The Moroccan Interior Ministry reported that at least 2,012 individuals lost their lives, primarily in Marrakech and the five provinces near the epicentre. Additionally, over 2,059 people were left injured, with 1,404 of them in critical condition.

In the midst of chaos, eyewitnesses and tourists captured harrowing scenes on video. People were seen fleeing restaurants and clubs in the city, while iconic Moroccan landmarks, such as the renowned red walls surrounding the old city—a UNESCO World Heritage site—suffered damage in the earthquake.

Marrakech, the fourth largest city in Morocco, and one steeped in history, bore the brunt of the earthquake. The famous 12th-century Koutoubia Mosque sustained damage, though the full extent remains unclear. Images of the medina revealed damaged buildings and impassable streets, particularly in the older areas.

The aftermath of such disasters often sees reports of damage and casualties trickling in over time, particularly when the earthquake strikes in the middle of the night. Abdelhak El Amrani, a resident of Marrakech, described the horrifying experience.

“We felt a very violent tremor, and I realized it was an earthquake. I could see buildings moving. We don’t necessarily have the reflexes for this type of situation. Then I went outside, and there were a lot of people there. People were all in shock and panic. The children were crying, and the parents were distraught.”

After the earthquake, in remote villages like those in Morocco’s drought-stricken Ouargane Valley, residents found themselves cut off from the world due to power outages and disrupted cellphone services. Amid the devastation, they mourned their neighbours, documented the damage with their camera phones, and sought solace in one another’s company.

Hamid Idsalah, a 72-year-old mountain guide, expressed the uncertainty facing many survivors, reflecting on both the immediate and long-term challenges.

“I can’t reconstruct my home. I don’t know what I’ll do. Still, I’m alive, so I’ll wait.”

The quake prompted a swift response from international leaders. President Biden expressed his condolences, pledging support for Morocco in the aftermath of the earthquake. The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude of 6.8, while Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. A 4.9-magnitude aftershock occurred 19 minutes later.

The epicentre of the Morocco earthquake was located high in the Atlas Mountains, approximately 43.5 miles southwest of Marrakech. The seismic event also struck near Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak, and Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort.

Residents, fearful of aftershocks, remained in the streets rather than returning to their damaged homes. Professor Bill McGuire, an expert on geophysical and climate hazards at University College London, emphasized the vulnerability of buildings in regions unaccustomed to destructive earthquakes, predicting that the death toll could climb further.

Follow us on :













The earthquake’s impact extended beyond Morocco’s borders, with tremors felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria. Variations in early measurements are common in the aftermath of such events, but regardless of the precise magnitude, Morocco is coping with the aftermath of its most devastating earthquake in years.