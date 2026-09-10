Melbourne father slashed with samurai sword in home invasion

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 10, 2026, 11:22 AM
2 minutes read
Melbourne father slashed with samurai sword in home invasion | Thaiger
Photo via News.com.au

A father was hospitalised with facial injuries after an alleged home invasion by two teenagers in Werribee, Melbourne, on September 7, with one of them slashing him across the face with a samurai sword.

Gof Sritanaamorn was asleep beside his wife, Maynie Pechwong, while their seven year old daughter slept nearby when the alleged intruders, aged 15 and 14, climbed over a side fence and forced their way into the house through the garage.

Sritanaamorn said the intruders confronted him and demanded the car keys. When they moved further into the house towards his wife and daughter, he followed because he feared for their safety.

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As Pechwong searched for the keys, one of the teenagers allegedly slashed Sritanaamorn across the face with a weapon.

Speaking from hospital, Sritanaamorn said he was frightened and panicking but was focused on protecting his wife and daughter.

A Melbourne home invasion left a father hospitalised with facial injuries after two teenagers broke into his family’s house.
Photo via News.com.au

The teenagers allegedly took the keys to the family’s Mazda and went outside, but couldn’t get the car to start.

They reportedly spent more than 20 minutes inside the vehicle trying to start it. Pechwong said the pair began arguing because neither appeared to know how to drive the car.

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The teenagers then allegedly went back inside and asked the injured Sritanaamorn to help them start the vehicle. He agreed, believing that getting the car started would encourage them to leave his family alone.

Police arrived shortly after Sritanaamorn helped start the Mazda and blocked the vehicle from leaving. One teenager was arrested, while the other briefly broke free during a struggle with an officer before being subdued and arrested as a neighbour came over to help.

Pechwong credited the neighbour with helping her family during the confrontation and said she feared her husband could have been killed without the intervention.

A Melbourne home invasion left a father hospitalised with facial injuries after two teenagers broke into his family’s house.
Photo via News.com.au

News.com.au reported that the case returned to the Children’s Court on September 8, where it was revealed that both teenagers had been on bail at the time of the alleged break-in.

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The 15 year old, who had appeared in court just hours before the alleged attack, was reportedly on bail in three separate matters.

The 15 year old refused to leave the cells to appear before the court and was remanded in custody alongside his 14 year old co-accused.

The younger teenager was expected to make another bail application yesterday, September 9, after spending his first night in custody.

Sritanaamorn remained in hospital with facial injuries described as non-life threatening and was awaiting a CT scan as of September 8.

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A Melbourne home invasion left a father hospitalised with facial injuries after two teenagers broke into his family’s house.
Photo via News.com.au

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 10, 2026, 11:22 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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