Barry’s green guru grows gargantuan cucumber: A vine-derful victory

Photo: by Lacy Sjodin, on Facebook

Vincent Sjodin, known for his green thumbs in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, has certainly lived up to his reputation by achieving the remarkable feat of growing the world’s heaviest cucumber.

This gargantuan cucumber stretched to an impressive 1.2 meters in length and weighed an astonishing 13.4 kilogrammes – a weight equivalent to an average mountain bike.

This extraordinary accomplishment took place during the UK National Giant Vegetables Championships just last month, where the 51 year old shattered the previous record by more than 0.4 kilogrammes.

Remarkably, this wasn’t Sjodin’s first foray into the world of world records. In 2021, he made headlines by cultivating a mammoth marrow that tipped the scales at an eye-popping 116.4 kilogrammes.

His journey into giant vegetable growing began about six years ago when he visited the giant veg display at the Vale of Glamorgan show at Fonmon Castle. There, he boldly declared to fellow attendees, “I’m going to have a go at that, I’ll be back next year.” True to his word, he returned and excelled.

Gardening wizard

Sjodin’s gardening prowess doesn’t stop with cucumbers and marrows. His impressive list of achievements includes producing the heaviest potato at 2.4 kilogrammes, a colossal 27-kilogramme marrow, a mammoth 590.6-kilogramme pumpkin transported to the event on a flatbed truck, and a tomato that nearly resembled a football, setting a new UK record at just over 5.4 kilogrammes, reported BBC news.

So, what’s his secret to growing such colossal crops?

Vincent is well-connected in the giant vegetable growing community, relying on online resources and swapping tips and know-how with fellow growers through Facebook groups.

Seed selection plays a crucial role, and Vincent often trades seeds with enthusiasts from around the world. His seeds have even travelled as far as America and Germany in exchange for his record-breaking marrow seeds.

When asked about the secret formula behind his success, Sjodin remains tight-lipped, refusing to reveal any specifics. As for the cans of ale often seen in photos alongside his prize-winning specimens, he dismisses any notion that beer is the key.

“No, it’s nothing to do with pouring beer in the soil. Those cans are just there to give a sense of scale.”

Vincent’s dedication to his craft shines through as he spends countless hours tending to his crops, even using hammocks and scaffold netting to support the massive weight of his giant vegetables.

Despite the challenges, Vincent’s passion and commitment to his extraordinary garden produce continue to inspire awe and admiration.

