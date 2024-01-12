Man dies in tragic accident while digging for gold in kitchen

A tragic event unfolded in Brazil when a man lost his life after falling into a deep hole he had dug in his kitchen. The 71 year old, João Pimenta da Silva, believed that there was gold buried beneath his home.

This belief was prompted by a dream and the Brazilian man enlisted the assistance of a neighbour to help him dig. Initially, the neighbour found it amusing but eventually agreed to help him in his endeavour.

Neighbours revealed that at the time of the incident, he was trying to remove water and soil from the hole before deciding to lower himself to inspect something. However, he slipped and his arm got entangled with a rope. Although the neighbour held onto his arm, he was alone at the time of the incident and was unable to seek help.

“I tried to hold onto him alone. There was no way to ask for help. If I had continued, he would have dragged me down too. All I could do was hear the sound when his body hit the bottom of the hole.”

On examination, the investigating authorities found that the deceased had sustained multiple injuries including two broken legs, a fractured hip, a torn abdomen and abrasions all over his body. There were questions about how the pair had managed to dig such a deep hole, about 40 metres deep, equivalent to a 13-storey building, especially since it would require professional equipment. However, the authorities revealed only basic digging tools were found in the house, Sanook reported.

His quest for gold, driven by a dream, ended in a sorrowful reality, highlighting the dangerous lengths people can go to in search of wealth. Despite the initial humour and disbelief surrounding his dream, the tragic outcome serves as a sobering reminder of the perils of such endeavours.