Malaysian Economy Minister roasted over ‘eating out’ remark amid global financial turmoil

Malaysia's Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli. Photo taken from The Star

Malaysians are expressing their frustration towards their Economy Minister, following an interview where he claimed the public’s financial struggles are due to their preference for eating out, rather than being economical. This criticism comes as various countries worldwide are grappling with economic issues, particularly income disparity and poverty.

Malaysia is among those nations facing these issues, with most of its citizens confronting an imbalance between the cost of living and their income.

Rafizi Ramli, Malaysia’s Economy Minister, who spoke on this issue via media, stated that Malaysians’ addiction to dining out is depleting their income.

He attributed this to policies set by the previous government and compared it to South Korea, where Malaysians spend more on takeaways and eating at restaurants. The minister further pointed out that, in other countries, dining out is considered extravagant.

People usually buy ingredients and cook at home. However, Rafizi acknowledges that it’s a matter of the time Malaysians spend commuting from work and the time people spend preparing meals.

Additionally, Rafizi stated that over half of the food ordered via delivery apps costs 30 Malaysian Ringgit (200 baht). However, the cost of household groceries in Malaysia is generally higher than most countries in Asia.

Many Malaysians are displeased with Rafizi’s comments about dining out. They believe this does not account for the increasing prices of raw materials. Some netizens have even argued that they should not be blamed for having to eat out.

Rafizi’s remarks have ignited a debate about the rising cost of living in Malaysia, with many arguing that it is more than just a matter of personal spending habits.

The minister’s comments highlight the broader issues facing the Malaysian economy, including income disparity and the high cost of basic necessities. While his focus on dining out has drawn criticism, it has also brought attention to these underlying problems.

