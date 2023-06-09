Umno president backs non-Muslims in key government roles, slams PAS leader

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has defended the inclusion of non-Muslims in key government positions, in response to remarks made by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang. Hamidi emphasised that Umno, part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, has always upheld Malaysia’s multicultural harmony, as it is an Islamic obligation.

“Taking ‘ibrah’ or lessons from the event and in accordance with the current development of the country’s politics, the late Dr Siddiq concluded, what non-Muslims need is not only ‘zhimmah’ or protection, but rather a sharing of power commensurate with their strength. This is the Barisan Nasional formula all the time. The difference is now, we are expanding that partnership, with those who have been our competitors all along,” he said in his opening remarks to launch the party’s 2023 general assembly.

Last week, Hadi had called for non-Muslims to be “grateful” for being allowed to make a living in Malaysia and to let the majority ethnic group continue to hold the reins of the country. In response, Zahid emphasised Umno’s moderate values, stating that the party has always prioritised the Malay and Islamic agenda in their political principles.

Zahid also criticised Perikatan Nasional (PN) for not being sincere in championing Malay and Islamic causes. He referred to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders who are currently being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for the Jana Wibawa programme, which was introduced by Muhyiddin’s administration to improve the capacity of Bumiputera contractors in the construction sector.

Follow us on :













“These are the characteristics of traitors who wrap themselves in the so-called Clean and Stable slogan,” Zahid said, referring to its rival’s motto “Bersih dan Stabil” (Clean and Stable).

Previously, Hadi had claimed that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was wrong to say the stability of a government relies more on its policies rather than its ethnic composition. Hadi insisted that only Malay-Muslims should lead, rule, and administer a pluralistic society that includes non-Muslims. However, Anwar expressed confidence that many Malays support his administration, stating that they care more about good policies than the racial composition of a government.