Umno deputy backs Youth’s demand for DAP apology in alliance row

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has expressed support for Umno Youth’s demand that the Democratic Action Party (DAP) apologise for past criticisms of the party. This controversial stance appears to contradict that of Umno’s president. Hasan, also known as Tok Mat, believes that the proposal made by Umno Youth is a good one and that an apology would be a gracious gesture on DAP’s part.

“The proposal [by Umno Youth] is good. For me, if DAP is magnanimous, they can apologise to Umno. If they can apologise to [Gabungan Parti Sarawak; GPS], it would be even better if they apologise to Umno. We will work together in one government, and DAP must be magnanimous,” he was quoted by Malaysiakini telling reporters after attending the Umno Supreme Council meeting.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh had previously demanded an apology from DAP for their alleged past wrongdoings and harsh remarks against the party. He defended his stance during his closing speech at the Umno Youth general assembly.

In his speech, Dr Akmal demanded that DAP apologise to Umno for its past mistakes and to prove its sincerity to the coalition government led by PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which includes Pakatan Harapan component parties, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and Gabungan Bersatu Sabah.

Follow us on :













However, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi quickly dismissed the need for DAP to apologise, stating that the matter does not need to be raised again by his party.

In November, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke offered an open apology to the Sarawak government and its people if they had ever been hurt by the party’s statements, in an effort to build bridges and move forward towards the formation of the federal coalition government.