Two NRD officers arrested in Malaysian baby trafficking syndicate probe

The National Registration Department (NRD) in Malaysia has confirmed the arrest of two of its officers by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). They are suspected of being involved in a baby trafficking syndicate operating in the Klang Valley. The arrests were the result of strategic cooperation between the NRD and MACC, following the sharing of internal intelligence.

The director-general of the NRD, Zamri Misman, stated that the officers were suspected of being involved in a birth certificate and MyKid syndicate. He emphasised that the department would continue to provide full cooperation to the MACC to complete the investigation and would not compromise on any misconduct by staff involved in issuing identity documents illegally.

Several individuals, including specialist doctors, were also arrested on suspicion of being involved in the baby trafficking syndicate. They are believed to have conspired to prepare false documents, enabling hundreds of illegitimate babies or undocumented migrant babies to be registered with the NRD.

Zamri stressed that the NRD would not protect any staff found to be involved in activities that may affect the security and sovereignty of the country. If the detained officers are found guilty, appropriate actions and punishments will be imposed.

The NRD is committed to ensuring no violations of integrity by implementing continuous improvements in procedures for issuing identity documents and various programmes to strengthen the integrity of its staff. Zamri added that periodic internal investigations and continuous cooperation with other law enforcement agencies form part of the department’s undivided efforts to ensure that there is no room for irregularities and misuse of power by irresponsible parties.