Tajuddin urges Umno to lift suspension for state elections participation

Former Umno Supreme Council member, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, has reportedly called for his six-year suspension to be lifted ahead of the state elections. In an interview with Malaysiakini, the seasoned politician expressed his desire to engage in a metaphorical “silat” match against Umno’s opponents in Perikatan Nasional, the Malay martial arts. However, he currently cannot participate, comparing his situation to a man without his “keris.”

Tajuddin emphasised his loyalty to Umno, stating that he would not leave the party even if he were the last person remaining. He highlighted his significant contributions to the party and vice versa, asserting that leaving Umno would be foolish.

The former Pasir Salak MP revealed that he had been offered a candidacy by Perikatan Nasional to contest in Pasir Salak during the 15th general election but had declined the offer. He said, “If I had accepted to be a PN candidate, I would be the MP for Pasir Salak.”

Tajuddin also mentioned that he had appealed against the suspension three times without success, but he was not disheartened by the suspension. In June last year, he was removed from the Umno supreme council and dismissed as Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia in July. Following these events, Tajuddin held a press conference accusing Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of leading the party’s MPs to support PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s bid to become prime minister. Consequently, he was suspended from the party in October last year and was not chosen to defend his Pasir Salak seat in GE15.