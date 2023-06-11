PM urges focus on values-based education to boost Malaysia’s global competitiveness

In a recent speech, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasised the importance of raising education standards based on core values and virtues to create knowledgeable individuals with strong principles. He cited the need to draw strength from religion and instil confidence, values, and virtues in education, similar to efforts in other countries.

Anwar also highlighted the importance of using the national language as the official language and language of knowledge, as well as focusing on raising the discipline of knowledge to compete with other nations. He urged Malaysians to treat this as a collective movement rather than focusing on a single figure.

The Prime Minister’s speech followed a play titled “Cikgu Anda,” which was inspired by Anwar’s contributions to the field of education. The play aimed to highlight the work of Yayasan Anda Akademik (YAA), a private educational institution founded in March 1971 by a group of local university graduates, including Anwar. The institution focuses on helping students, particularly those in rural areas and less fortunate backgrounds, to further their studies.

Produced by Persatuan Alumni Yayasan Anda Akademik Malaysia (Payaam) in cooperation with Persatuan Melodi Kenangan Artis dan Penggiat Seni Malaysia (Pemekar), the play tells the story of a group of poor students who struggle with their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations but are determined to continue their studies at the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia level with the help of YAA. Anwar, as a co-founder of the foundation, is also portrayed as a teacher in the play.

In the foreword of the play’s programme, Anwar expressed his appreciation to the entire production team for their efforts in bringing the story of the foundation to public attention. He also acknowledged the foundation’s origins, which stemmed from the awareness of youth and student leaders from various Malaysian universities and teaching colleges.

The two-and-a-half-hour play, conceived by Payaam chairman Suhaimi Ibrahim, features a mix of veteran and new actors, including Ahmad Tarmimi Siregar, Hairi Safwan, Abon, Najua P. Ramlee, Sarah Fazny, and Eira Sabariah.