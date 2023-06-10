New moon sighting to determine Aidiladha date on June 18

The Malaysian government has announced that the sighting of the new moon of Zulhijjah, which will determine the date for Aidiladha, is set to take place on June 18. The date will be announced over radio and television on the same night, following the sighting. The Conference of Rulers has agreed to set the date for Aidiladha based on the ‘rukyah’ (sighting of the new moon) and ‘hisab’ (mathematical and astronomical calculation) methods.

The sighting will be conducted at 20 locations across the country, including Pontian Kecil in Johor, Falak Al-Khawarizmi Complex Kampung Balik Batu in Tanjung Bidara, Melaka, Baitul Hilal Complex in Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, and Bukit Melawati in Kuala Selangor. Other locations include Bukit Jugra in Banting, Kuala Langat and Sabak Bernam Observatory in Selangor, Pantai Pasir Panjang in Mukim Pengkalan Baru, Manjong, Perak, and Falak Sheikh Tahir centre in Pantai Aceh, Penang.

Additionally, the sighting will take place at Kampung Pulau Sayak in Kuala Muda, Pemandangan Indah in Pulau Langkawi, and Alor Setar Tower in Kedah. In Terengganu, the locations include Bukit Besar in Kuala Terengganu, Bukit Geliga in Kemaman, Pulau Perhentian in Besut, and KUSZA observatory in Mukim Merang, Setiu. The sighting will also be conducted at Bukit Peraksi in Pasir Puteh, Bukit Kampung Tembeling in Mukim Manjur, Olak Jeram District in Kuala Krai, and SEDC Tower in Kota Baharu, Kelantan.

In Sarawak, the locations are Pusat Falak in Miri and Teluk Bandung in Kuching. In Sabah, the sighting will take place at Al-Biruni observatory in Tanjung Dumpil, Putatan, Bukit Tanjung Batu in Nenasi, Gunung Berincang in Cameron Highlands, and Bukit Pelindong in Kuantan, Pahang. Lastly, the sighting will occur at the 13th Floor of Universiti Malaysia Sabah Tower in Labuan International Campus, Kuala Lumpur Tower, Putrajaya International Convention Centre, and Menara Pandang in Masjid Al-Hussain Kuala Perlis in Perlis.