Man escapes work stress, rescued after six days lost in forest

A 41-year-old man, Mohamad Suhairy Mohamed, who had sought refuge in a forest for six days to escape work-related stress, was rescued by the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in the early hours of the morning. The rescue took place after the man contacted emergency services for help.

Perak JBPM assistant director of operations, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, stated that firefighters received the call at 11.44pm yesterday and immediately rushed to the location provided by the victim. According to Sabarodzi, Mohamad Suhairy had boarded a bus from Kuala Lumpur to Terminal Amanjaya on June 3 due to stress at work and decided to live in the wilderness.

However, after getting lost in the forest and unable to find food, the man decided to call the emergency line 999 using his mobile phone. The victim was wearing an orange T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of his rescue. Although he had phone service, there was no internet connection available.

“He entered the forest through the Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s main distribution sub-station near the National Audit Department. Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander contacted the victim, who said that he heard the presence of fire engines from the forest,” Sabarodzi explained.

The rescue team found the victim at 2.46am, located 3.2 kilometres away from the rescue site, and handed him over to the police for further action.