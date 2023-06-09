Malaysia’s PM Anwar Ibrahim pushes for needs-based affirmative action

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the necessity for reforms in the country, stating that Malaysia must change or it will not survive. In an in-depth interview with Al Jazeera’s 101 East programme, the 75-year-old leader expressed his commitment to transitioning Malaysia from race-based to needs-based affirmative action policies.

Anwar’s journey to the top of Malaysian politics has been turbulent. He became prime minister after the November 2022 elections. Malaysia’s affirmative action policies, which have been in place since the 1970s, give preferential treatment to Muslim Malays and Indigenous peoples in areas such as jobs, education, and housing. These policies have caused deepening resentment among the country’s minority Chinese and Indian communities and led many to seek better opportunities elsewhere.

Anwar believes that a needs-based approach would benefit the Malays more than the race-based policies, as the latter have been proven to be used by a few elites and their cronies for their own gain. However, implementing such reforms may be challenging, as Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition did not win enough seats to form a government on its own and relies on an alliance with smaller parties, including Malaysia’s former ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (National Front), which is led by the Malay-only United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

Anwar brushed off concerns about differing goals within his alliance, emphasising the coalition’s core principles of good governance, a strong stance against corruption and abuse of power, and economic policies that cater to the common man and woman. He also claimed that some of the most corrupt political elites in the country are “ganging up with the billions at their disposal” to unseat him, but he is not sitting idle and will fight against such forces.

Under Anwar’s administration, an anti-corruption drive has already targeted powerful opposition figures, such as former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is on trial for money laundering and abuse of power. Anwar’s own deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, is also facing multiple corruption charges.

Anwar’s role in the case of another former prime minister, Najib Abdul Razak, has also been scrutinised. Najib was sentenced in 2020 to 12 years in prison for his role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal and is now seeking a royal pardon. As de facto federal territories minister, Anwar is a member of the Pardons Board that will review Najib’s application, raising questions over his neutrality given that Najib belongs to coalition partner UMNO.

Anwar emphasised the importance of respecting the process and not prejudging the case, stating that anyone – any prisoner, any convict – has the right to appeal to the king and seek pardon. The prime minister remains committed to proving that the future for Malaysia is based on a multiracial agenda.