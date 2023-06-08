Malaysian royals visit centenarian on her 100th birthday, offer gifts

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah recently paid a visit to the home of Kamala Das, a centenarian who celebrated her 100th birthday in Taman Utama Ampang, Selangor. The royal couple spent approximately an hour with Kamala and her family, according to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page.

Follow us on :













*Their Majesties also expressed best wishes to Puan Kamala Das who celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday (June 5), which was also His Majesty’s official birthday.*

During their visit, the royal couple presented Kamala with personal donations and gifts. Kamala was born on June 5, 1923, in Tapah, Perak, and is the mother of former sportswriter Datuk George Das. She has a large family, including 11 children, 21 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Kamala’s husband, GA Das, passed away in 1972 at the age of 62.