Malaysian man discovers suspected black magic bottles on beach, ignites online search for persons pictured

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A resident of Malaysia stumbled upon a peculiar discovery at the Port Dickson beach in Negeri Sembilan state, Malaysia, which swiftly gripped the attention of the online world. At a time when storms had driven many people away from the beach, he found two mysterious bottles tightly wrapped in black rope.

Fitri Izani detailed that despite the inclement weather, he felt compelled to venture to the beach. Upon arrival, he discovered two bottles wrapped in black rope and cloth that piqued his curiosity. Izani elected to investigate the first bottle, which was covered with black fabric and securely fastened with black rope.

To his surprise, inside was an image of two men along with repeatedly written names in red ink on a piece of white paper. Izani speculated that this peculiar discovery could potentially be linked to black magic. He assumed that the enchantment was intentionally crafted to bring about some ill-fated consequence on the two men pictured. Izani recounted that he had refrained from inspecting the second bottle, reported Sanook.

Determined to track down the individuals involved, Izani shared the incident on an online Facebook group named B40 Buat Perangai Apa Harini, which boasts more than 350,000 followers. Harnessing the power of social media, one of the men from the photo was soon identified and made contact with Izani with the intention of retrieving the photo involved in the occurrence.

Despite the peculiar and initially disturbing circumstances, the online community celebrated the safe discovery of one of the pictured individuals and expressed hopes for the well-being of the other. Although the second man hasn’t been found yet, it became evident to those involved that the situation could potentially have connections to mystical rituals or supernatural sorcery.

As a result, Izani, who unearthed and opened this mystery, was advised by social media users to exercise caution, as the maker of the aforementioned enchantment could potentially target him next if they became aware of his actions. Despite the unsolved mystery surrounding the second bottle, there was a collective sense of relief for the safety of one of the men in the picture, along with fervent hope for the security of the other.