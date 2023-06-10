Khairy Jamaluddin to discuss Bersatu membership with Muhyiddin Yassin

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin is set to meet with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin next week to discuss the potential of joining the party. In a recent podcast, Khairy clarified that there was no conspiracy behind his meeting with suspended former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

“I have known Hisham for a long time and I joined politics through him when he was the Youth chief and I as a fresh graduate,” Khairy said in the podcast with another suspended Umno leader, Shahril Hamdan.

He emphasised that it was not necessary for him to follow Hishammuddin in the next step. “There was no conspiracy or any plans, we merely talked about our respective situation,” he said.

Khairy also mentioned that he had informed Hishammuddin about his upcoming meeting with Muhyiddin to provide his response to the offer to join Bersatu. However, he did not disclose his decision on the matter.

Muhyiddin had previously offered Khairy a position in the Bersatu Supreme Council if he decided to join the party. In January, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced the expulsion of Khairy and former Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar as party members due to alleged breaches of party discipline according to Umno’s constitution.

Umno also imposed a six-year suspension of party rights on Shahril, Hishammuddin, Datuk Maulizan Bujang, and Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Sharif.