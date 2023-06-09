Jailed ex-PM Najib Razak backs Anwar Ibrahim-led government, says Umno president

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has confirmed that former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is currently imprisoned, supports the administration led by current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Zahid, who also serves as deputy prime minister, called for justice for the convicted former leader while Anwar was present at the Dewan Merdeka event.

“Even our former leader who is now behind the iron bars is praying and hoping that this unity government will retake these six states. We give encouragement even if he is not with us physically, his spirit is still with us,” Zahid told over 6,000 Umno delegates and guests of honour from the unity government.

To support his claim, Zahid presented a video of Najib’s son, Mohd Nizar Najib, refuting rumours that the former Umno president had encouraged party members to support Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the upcoming state elections. In the video, Nizar stated, “Father never issued orders to attack the president’s institutions or components of the unity cause, demanded to be loyal to the Umno party and demanded to abide by the president’s orders. The party’s perception game is irresponsible, it’s because he’s angry with the cause of unity, it’s not true at all, father never told Umno members to leave Umno and BN.”

Following the video, Nizar stood up and exclaimed “Bebaskan Bossku” (free Bossku), a nickname given to Najib before the 14th general election (GE14). Thousands of Umno delegates stood up in support of Nizar’s demand, and Zahid urged Anwar to listen to the sentiment of Dewan Merdeka at that moment. “PM please see what has been stated… this is authentic,” Zahid said, visibly emotional.

Zahid emphasised that Umno has always been unwavering in its demand for justice for Najib. It was reported yesterday that Najib, who is serving a 12-year jail sentence for stealing US$42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, was awarded the youth leadership award by his party’s youth wing. Newly-elected Umno Youth chief, Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, stated that the accolade was a token of appreciation for Najib’s services and contributions to the country, praising him for implementing “holistic” policies that benefit the people.