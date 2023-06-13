Family slams police inaction before daughter’s murder by ex-partner

The family of Nurul Ain Silien, who was tragically killed by her ex-partner in a shopping mall in Kota Kinabalu, has expressed their disappointment with the police’s handling of the case prior to the murder. Nurul’s mother, Siti Aminah Jabar Khan, a Warisan supreme council member, reported that they had lodged a complaint at the Alamesra police station on May 28, a day before the murder took place.

Siti Aminah revealed that they had filed the report because her daughter’s 33-year-old ex-boyfriend was unhappy with their breakup and had begun harassing her. The man had allegedly threatened Nurul, stating that he would ensure she would never be happy again and that he did not care if he was caught by the police and hanged.

However, the family claims that the police did not take any action or provide useful advice after the report was lodged, leading to Nurul’s death the following day. Siti Aminah expressed her disappointment with the police’s lack of action and stated that she does not want to see a similar incident happen again.

In response to the incident, Siti Aminah filed another police report on June 12 at the Karamunsing police station, expressing dissatisfaction with the Alam Mesra police station’s handling of the case. The report highlighted that the family was not provided with helpful advice and that an investigation was not conducted within 24 hours of the initial report being filed.

On May 29, Nurul, a 22-year-old shop assistant, was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend. She was found in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds and passed away shortly after. The police apprehended the suspect at the scene and confiscated a knife.

Siti Aminah clarified that contrary to popular belief, her daughter and the suspect were never engaged. They had met while Nurul was working at her sister’s shop and had known each other for approximately one year. The suspect, who worked as a personal assistant at an international company, was charged with murder in the Magistrate’s Court.